Samaria council head urges Hungary to oppose Palestinian state, back sovereignty push

( Sept. 3, 2025 / JNS )

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan met with senior Hungarian officials in Budapest on Wednesday to garner European support for Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, Israeli media reported.

Dagan held a series of meetings in the Hungarian capital ahead of what was described as a looming “diplomatic tsunami” at the United Nations later this month, when multiple E.U. countries will announce their formal recognition of a Palestinian state in Judea, Samaria and the Gaza Strip.

Dagan’s visit to Hungary sought to bolster opposition to possible E.U. sanctions against the Jewish state and to secure backing for a possible government decision to extend sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, according to Israel National News.

Among the senior officials Dagan met according to the report was János Bóka, who serves as Budapest’s minister for E.U. affairs and is a close ally to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

“I want to send a message of support and solidarity to the people and State of Israel,” said the minister, according to INN. “Hungary is a friend and strategic partner of Israel. Our relations are very strong, strengthening day by day, and remain strong even in difficult times,” he added.

Dagan praised Budapest’s stance, calling Orbán and his government “true supporters and partners of the State of Israel and the Jewish people worldwide.” The council head continued: “We share the same values and the same enemies—radical Islamic terrorism.

“Especially these days, we can see which leaders and which countries are voting and standing on the right side of history. Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán and you stand on the right side of history, day in, day out,” added Dagan.

Orbán’s government has repeatedly vetoed E.U. statements critical of Israel and opposed hostile measures from Brussels, while backing Jerusalem’s right to self-defense and expanding bilateral ties.

The meeting initiated by Dagan meeting focused on strengthening ties, with the regional leader presenting maps stressing the strategic and historical significance of Samaria for Israel’s security, particularly following Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, cross-border attack from Gaza.

The Samaria Regional Council head also voiced concerns over the E.U. push for a Palestinian state led by French President Emmanuel Macron.

“Together, with God’s help, we will prevail. Thank you very much, I greatly appreciate your leadership and your partnership,” he stated.

CNN cited three Israeli officials as saying on Monday that Jerusalem was considering several steps in retaliation to the recognitions of “Palestine,” including extending sovereignty over some parts of Judea and Samaria.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held an initial discussion on the issue last week, the anonymous officials told CNN. A second meeting was supposed to take place on Tuesday, but was postponed, per Ynet.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer have reportedly told France, the United Kingdom and others that their moves could lead Israel to annex Judea and Samaria’s Area C and legalize outposts.

“Unilateral moves against Israel will be met with unilateral moves by Israel,” Sa’ar told his counterparts, per an Israel Hayom report in May.

Nearly 70% of Israelis want Jerusalem to extend full legal sovereignty over the disputed territory, according to a poll conducted on Jan. 29.