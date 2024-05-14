Senate bill to block salaries of government employees impeding aid to Israel

(May 14, 2024 / JNS)

Following the introduction of legislation in the House of Representatives to bypass U.S. President Joe Biden’s plan to stop the flow of certain arms to Israel, a parallel bill has entered consideration in the Senate.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) submitted a law on Tuesday to require the administration to follow through on the previous funding commitment to Israel. Officials who failed to comply could see their salaries stopped. Congressional Democrats have started efforts to kill the House bill, and their Senate colleagues are expected to do the same.

Cotton told The Washington Free Beacon that the legislation would “ensure that our Israeli allies continue to receive the support that they need to defeat Hamas while making clear that any official who supports this embargo will be doing so without a paycheck.”

The bill features 15 co-sponsors, including Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Rick Scott (R-Fla.) Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.).