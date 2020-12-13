Light up someone’s life this Hanukkah! Send a free JNS e-card

Light up someone’s life this Hanukkah! Send a free e-card with the Jewish News Syndicate and our partners at the Jewish Future Pledge. It’s an easy, personal, and meaningful way to connect with friends and loved ones from afar. Simply choose from four beautifully designed cards, fill in your good wishes, and warm someone’s heart.

This is a wonderful opportunity to get back in touch with old friends, tell a mentor about the difference they’ve made in your life, or let friends and family know how much they mean to you. Click here or on the button below to send your free e-card and spread Hanukkah light in less than five minutes.