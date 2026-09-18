Woman who shouted at Jews outside Boston Kollel arrested for slapping cop

A Massachusetts woman was arrested after she slapped a police officer who tried to de-escalate her antisemitic rant outside the Kollel of Greater Boston in Brighton on Thursday night.

In footage of the incident that JNS viewed, Jordan Taylor, 24, of Sharon, appears to stand on the sidewalk outside the Kollel, a synagogue and study center, shouting at a visibly Jewish man, whom she appears to call a “Jew pedophile motherf**ker.”

“You can’t even tan,” the person in the video shouts at the man.

In another video, the woman depicted shouts at two more visible Jews. “You rape f***in’ kids. You traffic children,” the person in the video says.

“You’re f***in’ Israelis,” the person shouts, following them into the street.

In a third video, after the person is asked to leave, she shouts, “I’m an American citizen, b**ch. You leave.”

According to a Boston Police Department report, the incident began when Taylor’s car was parked in the middle of the road, and she started shouting after being asked to move it. Officers “attempted to de-escalate,” but Jordan “would not stop slandering and providing racial comments towards the individuals.”

Jordan allegedly “open-hand slapped” an officer three times in the chest. When she was asked to put her hands behind her back, she did not comply, according to the police report, and officers handcuffed her on the ground.

She was arraigned on Friday morning and released with a stay-away order from the Kollel and all synagogues in the state.

Ariella Hellman, director of government affairs for Agudah of New England, attended the hearing. In a letter to the community, she wrote that she spoke with the district attorney handling the case “about how disturbing this incident is to the Jewish community.”

Hellman wrote that hate crime charges “are investigated separately” after the initial arraignment, “so additional charges could be considered as the investigation continues.”

Police will increase patrols in the area on Shabbat and Yom Kippur, according to Hellman.

Video credits below: courtesy. Warning: language is disturbing.