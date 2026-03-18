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Vita Fellig

Vita Fellig

Vita Fellig is a writer in New York City.

Menin
U.S. News
‘Responsible action,’ NYC Council speaker says of plan to fight Jew-hatred
Mark Treyger, of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, told JNS that the legislative package “will help ensure the safety and security of our community.”
Jan. 16, 2026
Vita Fellig
Brooklyn Law School
U.S. News
Facts ‘a bit unusual,’ FIRE says of Brooklyn Law axing pro-Israel event
Jan. 15, 2026
Vita Fellig
Mahmoud Khalil
U.S. News
US district judge lacked authority to release Mahmoud Khalil, appeals court says
Jan. 15, 2026
Vita Fellig
Cooper Union
U.S. News
Cooper Union settles federal lawsuit brought on behalf of Jewish students
“Settling this litigation is an important step as we move forward,” Steven McLaughlin, president of Cooper Union, told JNS.
Jan. 9, 2026
Vita Fellig
Tisch Mamdani
U.S. News
Jew-hatred remains ‘persistent’ threat, NYPD commissioner says
Citywide hate crimes fell 12% in 2025, but antisemitic incidents still made up more than half of reported cases, Jessica Tisch said.
Jan. 6, 2026
Vita Fellig
Maduro
U.S. News
Who is the Orthodox Jewish judge presiding over the Maduro trial?
“If I were Maduro, I would be thrilled at the selection of Hellerstein to be my judge,” Alan Dershowitz told JNS.
Jan. 5, 2026
Vita Fellig
Sliwa
U.S. News
‘I’m the only mainstream candidate’ for NYC mayor, Curtis Sliwa says
“Take care of your fellow Jews, because if you don’t, there’s a good chance nobody else will,” the Guardian Angels founder and Republican told JNS.
Jul. 25, 2025
Vita Fellig
Antisemitism Task Force, New York City
U.S. News
‘It’s intolerable’: City Hall convenes first interagency task force to confront rise in Jew-hatred
“From schools to sanitation to police, our administration will never allow antisemitism, or any other form of hate, to persist,” stated Eric Adams, the mayor of New York City.
Jul. 18, 2025
Vita Fellig
Columbia University Protests
U.S. News
As federal deal nears, Columbia accepts IHRA definition of Jew-hatred
“This is more talk and no real actions to address antisemitism on campus,” Ari Shrage, co-founder of the Columbia Jewish Alumni Association, told JNS.
Jul. 16, 2025
Vita Fellig
Mamdani Lander
U.S. News
City Hall accuses NYC comptroller of targeting Israel in city pension policy
“Israel is not just the world’s only Jewish state,” stated Eric Adams, the New York City mayor. “It’s a vital economic partner to both our city and country.”
Jul. 13, 2025
Vita Fellig
Columbia University College Walk, New York City. Credit: Wikimedia.
U.S. News
Reported Columbia, Trump admin deal ‘sends wrong message,’ Jewish alumni say
“Now is the time to finally hold the university accountable and send a clear message that antisemitism will not be tolerated,” Ari Shrage, co-founder of the Columbia Jewish Alumni Association, told JNS.
Jul. 11, 2025
Vita Fellig
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