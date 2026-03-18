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Shachar Klaiman

Shachar Kleiman

Shachar Kleiman is an Arab affairs correspondent for Israel Hayom.

Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (third from left) and Switzerland's Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis (second from right) attend a bilateral meeting between Switzerland and Iran during a second round of U.S.-Iranian talks with Washington pushing Tehran to make a deal to limit its nuclear program, in Geneva, Feb. 17, 2026. Photo by Cyril Zingaro/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Arab states weary of war against Iran, back diplomatic solution
Feb. 23, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Mourners attend the funeral of slain Hezbollah leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine at the Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium on the outskirts of Beirut on Feb. 23, 2025. Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Hezbollah braces for war as IRGC takes command
Feb. 22, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
A protester burns an image of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during a demonstration outside the Iranian embassy in London on Jan. 14, 2026. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.
Analysis
Trump targets bank in Iran
Top regime figures in Tehran and strategic facilities of the Islamic Republic could be in the crosshairs.
Jan. 27, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, March 7, 2022. Credit: Murathakan Art/Shutterstock.
Analysis
Saudi Arabia’s delicate dance—Why MBS keeps Israel at arm’s length
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman balances between anti-Israel factions at home and the strategic benefits of normalization.
Jan. 22, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Hamas "military" leader Ezz el-Din al-Haddad. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.
Israel News
Hamas rebuilding Gaza leadership from Sinwar’s circle
As President Donald Trump announced Gaza’s “Peace Board,” the terrorist organization was rebuilding.
Jan. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Members of the Basij militia’s Ashura Battalion take part in a military parade to mark National Basij Week at a Revolutionary Guards base in northeastern Tehran on Nov. 25, 2008. Photo by Chavosh Homavandi/Jamejamonline/AFP via Getty Images.
Features
The Basij militia: Tehran regime’s last line of defense
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ brutal voluntary paramilitary force is built to crush dissent at any cost.
Jan. 20, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
The news desk of “Al Jazeera English,” a Qatari news channel, Nov. 20, 2011. Credit: Wittylama via Wikimedia Commons.
Features
Open to normal relations with Israel: Qatar opposition leader
Exiled Qatar National Democratic Party head Khalid Al-Hail condemns Hamas, exposes royal family’s terror funding.
Jan. 17, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Reza Pahlavi
World News
Who is the Iranian crown prince?
Reza Pahlavi has lived nearly 50 years in exile, and now, against the backdrop of protests in Iran, he is working harder than ever to end them and return to his birth country.
Jan. 12, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Khamenei
Analysis
Iran burns as Khamenei reaches for proxies
From the Houthis to Hezbollah, Tehran is trying to rebuild lost deterrence through its surrogates.
Jan. 8, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the gate of Aleppo’s Citadel during celebrations marking one year since a Sunni Islamist alliance he led entered the northern city and swiftly took control, on Nov. 29, 2025. Photo by Bakr ALkasem/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
There may be an Israel-Syria deal, but one hurdle looms
Jerusalem’s insistence on demilitarizing the south stands in the way of Ahmed al-Sharaa’s ambitions to crush Druze autonomy.
Jan. 8, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
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