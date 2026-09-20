Man killed in Samaria terror shooting ahead of Yom Kippur

A man in his 40s was killed on Sunday in a drive-by shooting near Neveh Tzuf (aka Halamish) in the Binyamin region of Samaria.

The gunman reportedly opened fire from a vehicle at Israelis near a natural spring in the area, wounding the victim as his son looked on. The wounded man was taken to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Israel Defense Forces launched a pursuit of the attacker and established roadblocks in the surrounding area.

IDF special forces are assisting in the search, while Israeli Air Force craft have been dispatched to the scene, according to the army.

“No terrorist is immune—nor are those who aided them; we will settle the score with all of them—in Gaza, in Lebanon, and in Judea and Samaria,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.

“I have instructed the IDF and the Shin Bet to operate in Judea and Samaria with reinforced forces, impose closures, and conduct offensive operations and arrests to safeguard the security of Israel’s citizens. I have ordered immediate action to demolish the terrorist’s home,” he added.

“On behalf of all the citizens of Israel, my wife and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim murdered in the attack and share in their profound grief,” Netanyahu said.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday noted that the deadly terrorist attack comes just before Yom Kippur, when the people of Israel gather for the holiest day of the year.

“I bow my head in memory of the victim murdered in the terror attack. I share wholeheartedly in the grief of his family and community and pray for the recovery of the wounded,” he said. “On the eve of this sacred festival, let it be stated clearly: Terror will not break us, and it will not shake our spirit. We will stand against terror together, united, resolute, and full of faith.”

Binyamin Regional Council head and Yesha Council chairman Yisrael Ganz said while touring the scene that residents had come to the spring to immerse themselves ahead of Yom Kippur. A terrorist arrived armed with an M16 rifle and opened fire on them.

“This is a very difficult incident, but we are strong, and we will get through this as well. With God’s help, during Sukkot this place will once again be filled with visitors. No one will drive us away from here,” he added.

Also on Sunday, IDF soldiers killed a terrorist who attempted to drive into troops operating near Ganim in northern Samaria, the military said. No Israeli soldiers were wounded.

Israeli forces have arrested some 230 wanted Palestinians and seized more than 100 weapons during counterterrorism operations in Judea and Samaria in recent months, the IDF said on Thursday.

Troops conducted searches at more than 1,200 locations, including a facility used to manufacture explosive devices, according to the military.

The IDF said its troops would “continue to operate to thwart terrorism and maintain security in Judea and Samaria.”