New Hampshire travel office promotes event, on Yom Kippur, with anti-genocide group that defends ‘Palestine’

Among the “things to do,” which the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs promotes on its website, is an online “peace and justice” about “U.S. militarism and racism” with an anti-genocide group that says its aim include defending “Palestine.”

The event is slated to take place from 7 to 8 p.m. on Monday, which is Yom Kippur, the most sacred day on the Jewish calendar. According to the Chabad of New Hampshire, the Yom Kippur fast ends at 7:27 p.m. this year—almost exactly in the middle of the event.

According to the event listing on the official state website, Flor Saldivar and Kathleen Chandler, both of Women United Against Genocide, are to speak. The “grassroots advocacy group” focuses on “the intersection of patriarchy, poverty, racism and human rights abuses,” according to the listing, and brings “forward the voices and leadership of black, brown and indigenous women, while organizing intersectional campaigns on issues like missing and murdered women, immigrant rights, defending Palestine and opposing international human rights abuses, honoring victims of U.S. police violence and stop cop city.”

The two will discuss “how U.S. militarism is connected to racism,” per the listing.

The United States doesn’t recognize an independent state of “Palestine.”