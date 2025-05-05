Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2025 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S. News

Trump calls conversation with Erdoğan ‘very good and productive’

The call concerned “many subjects, including the war with Russia/Ukraine, all things Syria, Gaza and more,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

U.S. President Donald Trump with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2017. Photo by Shealah Craighead/White House.
U.S. President Donald Trump with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2017. Photo by Shealah Craighead/White House.
Edit
(May 5, 2025 / JNS)

U.S. President Donald Trump had a ‘very good and productive’ phone call with Turkish President Recep Erdoğan, Trump announced on Monday.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that the call covered “many subjects, including the war with Russia/Ukraine, all things Syria, Gaza and more,” adding that Erdoğan invited him to Turkey “at a future date.” Trump said that Erdoğan will “likewise” visit Washington, D.C.

Trump also touted his “excellent” relationship with the Turkish president during his first term, highlighting the return of Pastor Andrew Brunson, who was imprisoned on charges of attempting to organize a coup to overthrow Erdoğan.

In March, Erdoğan prayed for the destruction of Israel.

“May Allah, for the sake of his name ‘Al-Qahhar,’ destroy and devastate Zionist Israel,” he said.

Following the Hamas-led terror attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, Erdoğan praised the terrorist group and its “liberation movement” and openly called for Turkey to invade Israel.

Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics