Trump calls conversation with Erdoğan ‘very good and productive’

( May 5, 2025 / JNS)

U.S. President Donald Trump had a ‘very good and productive’ phone call with Turkish President Recep Erdoğan, Trump announced on Monday.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that the call covered “many subjects, including the war with Russia/Ukraine, all things Syria, Gaza and more,” adding that Erdoğan invited him to Turkey “at a future date.” Trump said that Erdoğan will “likewise” visit Washington, D.C.

Trump also touted his “excellent” relationship with the Turkish president during his first term, highlighting the return of Pastor Andrew Brunson, who was imprisoned on charges of attempting to organize a coup to overthrow Erdoğan.

In March, Erdoğan prayed for the destruction of Israel.

“May Allah, for the sake of his name ‘Al-Qahhar,’ destroy and devastate Zionist Israel,” he said.

Following the Hamas-led terror attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, Erdoğan praised the terrorist group and its “liberation movement” and openly called for Turkey to invade Israel.