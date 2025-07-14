Trump optimistic on Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks in Doha

( July 14, 2025 / JNS)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday voiced optimism that ongoing negotiations in Doha could soon yield a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, expressing hope that a breakthrough could be reached in the coming week.

These remarks come as the United States promotes a plan centered on a 60-day ceasefire, phased hostage releases, Israeli troop withdrawals from parts of Gaza and renewed diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

“Gaza, we are talking, and hopefully we’re going to get that straightened out over the next week. Let’s see what happens,” the president told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, echoed the president’s optimism. Speaking in Teterboro, New Jersey, Witkoff revealed plans to meet with senior Qatari officials on the sidelines of the FIFA Club World Cup final, held on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. “I’ll be meeting them,” Witkoff said, describing the status of ceasefire negotiations as “hopeful.”

The meeting with Qatari representatives is part of a broader U.S. effort to engage regional mediators, including Egypt and Qatar, who are facilitating indirect talks between Israel and Hamas.

According to Israeli estimates, 50 hostages remain in terrorist captivity in Gaza, with 20 believed to be alive. Of the 50, 49 were kidnapped during the Hamas-led attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. In addition, Hamas is holding the body of a soldier taken in 2014. The partial deal under discussion would reportedly see the release of 10 living and 18 deceased Israeli hostages.