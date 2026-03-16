US Jewish groups join CAIR, other faith-based orgs backing birthright citizenship

A federal lawsuit aiming to protect birthright citizenship has drawn an unusual alliance of Jewish and Muslim advocacy groups.

The American Jewish Committee and the Council on American-Islamic Relations joined more than 50 faith-based organizations in filing an amicus brief defending the long-standing interpretation of the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment that grants citizenship to nearly all people born in the United States.

The filing is tied to a class-action challenge to an executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump at the start of his second term that seeks to limit automatic citizenship for some U.S.-born children, including those born to undocumented immigrants or certain temporary visa holders. Lower courts have blocked enforcement of the order nationwide while litigation continues, and the Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments in the case on April 1.

In the brief, the religious groups say they represent “a cross-section of religious traditions,” adding that their communities include birthright citizens whose parents came from abroad, including some brought to the United States involuntarily before the adoption of the 14th Amendment. The filing argues that birthright citizenship reflects a shared moral imperative across faith traditions to “welcome the stranger.”

The order directs executive-branch agencies not to recognize citizenship for certain U.S.-born children whose parents lack permanent legal status. Government data cited in the litigation indicates roughly 150,000 children are born annually in the United States to parents who are not legal permanent residents. A U.S. district court judge issued a nationwide injunction in July 2025, blocking the policy’s implementation.

CAIR has faced long-standing criticism from some Jewish organizations over its positions on Israel and past legal controversies. The group says it is a civil rights organization focused on protecting American Muslims and that it condemns terrorism. However, it was named an unindicted co-conspirator in the 2007 Holy Land Foundation terror-financing case.

Additionally, CAIR, which blamed Israel for being attacked on Oct. 7 shortly after the Hamas-led terror attacks, has been designated a foreign terrorist organization by officials in Texas and Florida.

An AJC spokesman told JNS that “the participation of organizations with which we may strongly disagree does not automatically preclude ours if we are deeply committed to the cause and support the underlying legal arguments and policy stance in the brief.”

“AJC has long held the position—consistent with more than 100 years of precedent, the 14th amendment and legislation passed by Congress—that birthright citizenship is conferred to all who are born” in the United States, with narrow exceptions such as children of diplomats.

Other signatories include Congregation B’nai Jeshurun of New York City, the Central Conference of American Rabbis, HIAS, the Rabbinical Assembly, Reconstructing Judaism, the Reconstructionist Rabbinical Association, T’ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights and the Union for Reform Judaism.