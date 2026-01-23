California state senator to resign from Jewish caucus following Gaza ‘genocide’ remarks

Scott Wiener, a Democratic state senator running for the congressional seat long held by Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), announced on Thursday that he will step down as co-chair of the California Legislative Jewish Caucus following remarks he made about Israel’s “genocide” in Gaza.

Wiener stated that his resignation will take effect on Feb. 15.

“Last fall, with a demanding congressional campaign looming, I suggested stepping down but was asked to stay to provide continuity of leadership during a difficult time for the Jewish community,” he said. “Now, my campaign is accelerating, and my recent statements on Israel and Gaza have led to significant controversy in the Jewish community.”

“The time to transition has arrived,” Wiener added.

On Jan. 11, Wiener stated that he believes “Israel has committed genocide in Gaza,” countering comments he had previously made about Israel’s right to defend itself.

“We all have eyes, and we see the absolute devastation and catastrophic death toll in Gaza inflicted by the Israeli government, and we all have ears, and we hear the genocidal statements by certain senior members of the Israeli government,” he said.

“To me, the Israeli government has tried to destroy Gaza and to push Palestinians out, and that qualifies as ‘genocide,’” he added.

Multiple Jewish groups, including the Jewish Community Relations Council Bay Area, the American Jewish Committee and the Jewish Public Affairs Committee of California, jointly stated that they were “deeply disappointed” in Wiener’s remarks.

Wiener stated on Thursday that since he made those comments, he has “had many in-depth conversations with members of the Jewish community with a range of perspectives.”

“While many in the community strongly disagree with my view, I am grateful for their willingness to engage with me and hear my perspective, showing once again the deep respect for difference in our community,” the California state senator said.

He added that “the American Jewish community is navigating an extremely difficult moment in time, with a severe escalation in antisemitism, horrific anti-Jewish violence, targeting of Jewish institutions and an Israeli government that has fallen too often into anti-democratic extremism and engaged in horrific actions in Gaza and the West Bank.”

“As we move through this moment, it is even more important for Jews here and globally to foster open dialogue and acceptance of disagreement, even on the hardest of issues,” Wiener said.

Seth Brysk, Northern California regional director at the American Jewish Committee, told JNS that “we appreciate Senator Wiener acknowledging that his new position places him out of step with the Jewish community and agree with him that his leadership of the Legislative Jewish Caucus would no longer be appropriate.”

“The characterization of Israel having committed a genocide is false and irresponsible,” Brysk said. “It is especially important that elected leaders use thoughtful and accurate language. Inflammatory statements can create dangerous outcomes.”

Tyler Gregory, CEO of JCRC Bay Area, stated that he hopes that Wiener’s “decision to step down will allow our community, the California Legislative Jewish Caucus and the senator himself the ability to move beyond this painful and divisive moment.”

He added that while the organization maintains concerns about Weiner’s recent statements on Gaza, it recognizes the work the state senator did as co-chair of the Jewish caucus, such as seeking improved nonprofit security grants and championing AB 715, California’s new law addressing antisemitism in K-12 schools that went into effect on Jan. 1.

“JCRC Bay Area is committed to working with the senator to advance these and many other shared priorities in the legislature this year,” Gregory said.