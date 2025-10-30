More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

‘Especially traumatizing’ to Jews, Virginia district says of Muslim student groups’ staged kidnappings

Anyone who violated the district’s student conduct rules “will be held accountable for their actions,” Fairfax County Public Schools told JNS.

Oct. 30, 2025
Aaron Bandler
Classroom, Desks
Empty classroom. Credit: Mouad Bouallayel/Unsplash.
( Oct. 30, 2025 / JNS )

Fairfax County Public Schools, a district in Northern Virginia with almost 183,000 students in nearly 200 schools and centers, condemned videos that two Muslim Student Association chapters posted depicting staged kidnappings of those who refused to attend chapter meetings.

A spokeswoman for the district, which says that it is the ninth largest in the nation, told JNS that the district “has been made aware of social-media videos featuring high school student organization members that are neither school- nor division-approved.”

“These videos depict violence, including kidnappings, with victims being hooded and placed in the trunk of a car, among other things,” she said. “Acting out these types of violent acts is traumatizing for many of us to watch and, given world events, especially traumatizing to our Jewish students, staff and community.”

The spokeswoman told JNS that the district “would never consider these videos to be appropriate or acceptable content,” and anyone found to have violated student conduct rules “will be held accountable for their actions.”

The videos reportedly show students putting a keffiyeh on the head of a “captive,” someone donning a sweatshirt with an apparent map of Israel with colors of the Palestinian flag and a student’s head covered with a bag as he is placed in a car trunk.

Tali Cohen, director of the Anti-Defamation League’s Washington, D.C. region, told JNS that the nonprofit is “shocked by recent videos of students in Fairfax County mocking kidnapping and murder” and is “disgusted” by the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ “despicable description of the videos as ‘playful.’”

“Having an official Muslim Student Association’s social media used to promote kidnapping is traumatizing and insulting to the Jewish community and the Muslim community alike and plays into Islamophobic tropes,” Cohen said.

“ADL is offering support to the Fairfax County Schools to prevent another incident and educate students on how videos promoting violence are received by communities,” she added.

Campus Antisemitism Media
Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler is an award-winning national reporter at JNS based in Los Angeles. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, he worked for nearly eight years at the Jewish Journal, and before that, at the Daily Wire.
EXPLORE JNS
Israel's Noam Bettan performs "Michelle" during the first semifinal of the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, May 12, 2026. Photo by Tobias Schwarz/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
WATCH: Israeli Eurovision contestant dons tefillin before first semifinal
Noam Bettan qualified for the grand final after earning enough points to advance.
May. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs the White House, May 12, 2026. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: US will prevail over Iran ‘peacefully or otherwise’
The Islamic Republic “cannot have a nuclear weapon,” the American president reiterated.
May. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
An IDF tank operates along Lebanon’s Litani River in an image released May 12, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
WATCH: IDF tank strike kills Hezbollah terrorist in Lebanon
The IDF said the terrorist was using surveillance equipment.
May. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
An Israeli soldier sits in an army vehicle as it moves near the border with Lebanon, as seen from a position on the Israeli side of the border on April 15, 2026 in northern Israel. Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images.
Israel News
IDF hits over 40 Hezbollah terror sites in Southern Lebanon
The Israeli military also eliminated terrorists and dismantled rocket launchers.
May. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel's Noam Bettan celebrates during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 at the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, May 12, 2026. Photo by Christian Bruna/Getty Images.
Israel News
Noam Bettan advances to Eurovision final amid anti-Israel protests at Vienna arena
Bettan’s first performance of “Michelle” at Vienna’s Wiener Stadthalle drew applause as well as boos and whistles.
May. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Tamara Gorni and her husband, Michael Gorni, perform a Jewish religious wedding ceremony in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 6, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of JCC Beit Menachem.
Jewish Life
Five Jewish couples wed in wartime ceremony in Kyiv
The group wedding at a Chabad shul included elderly couples who had been civilly married for years, alongside younger pairs whose wedding plans were delayed by the war.
May. 13, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Israeli troops from the 205th Brigade operate in the northern Gaza Strip in this undated handout photo released by the military on May 3, 2026. Credit: IDF.
JNS TV / JLMinute
The reason Israel established a secret military base near Iran
May. 13, 2026
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The real test of Trump’s counterterrorism strategy
Stephen M. Flatow
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
‘Mamma Mia’: On magnificent mothers
Rabbi Yossy Goldman