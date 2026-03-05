Iowa launches Jewish American Heritage Month scholarship essay contest

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the launch of a statewide Jewish American Heritage Month student scholarship contest, inviting students to explore the impact of Jewish Americans on U.S. society.

The recognition, observed each May, was established in 2006 as a national initiative to honor the history, culture and contributions of Jewish Americans to the United States.

The essay contest, opened on March 1 and organized by the Combat Antisemitism Movement, is available to Iowa high-school seniors planning to attend a two- or four-year college in the state. Nine students will receive awards from a $30,000 scholarship pool.

Submissions are due on April 30. Winners will be honored by Reynolds at a Jewish American Heritage Month reception in Des Moines in May.

Participants may choose from three essay prompts: “Jewish Individuals Who Shaped America,” “Jewish Leadership and Partnership in Advancing Social Cause” and “Jewish Ideas and Cultural Contributions to Society.”

“Since the founding of our country, Jewish Americans have made significant contributions to our nation’s culture, economy and civic life,” Reynolds stated, noting that Iowa’s Jewish community dates back to the 1830s.

The program is being implemented with partners including the Iowa Department of Education, the Jewish Federation of Greater Des Moines, the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities, the Iowa Jewish Historical Society and the Tikvah Fund.