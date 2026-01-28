More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Mamdani reportedly weighing vocal critic of Chassidim to lead office to fight Jew-hatred

“I don’t put much stock in the rumors,” a Chabad spokesman told JNS. “They simply don’t make political sense.”

Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Mamdani
Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayor, holds a press conference to make a budget announcement at City Hall, Jan. 28, 2026. Credit: Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office.
(Jan. 28, 2026 / JNS)

Zohran Mamdani, the New York City mayor who has said that he would have the Israeli prime minister arrested in the Big Apple and who axed his predecessor’s pro-Jewish executive orders within hours of taking over City Hall, is considering two vocal critics of Chassidic Judaism to helm the city’s Mayor’s Office on Combating Antisemitism, per Politico reporting.

Moshe Davis, who still lists himself as director of that mayoral office on LinkedIn and X, has drawn widespread praise for his service in the role under former mayor Eric Adams.

Jack Kaplan, vice chair of Brooklyn Community Board 12, a self-described yeshiva graduate, called Davis a “rock star,” whom the “Mamdani administration would be lucky if they can retain.”

Eddie Esses, senior adviser to Sam Sutton, a Jewish New York state senator, wrote that the reported front-runners are “absolutely disgraceful” and told the mayor, “If you truly care about fighting antisemitism, you’d keep Moshe Davis. If you don’t, we’ll make sure every Jewish New Yorker knows what you did.”

“While the New York City mayor gives us lip service about ‘standing in solidarity’ on Holocaust Remembrance Day, he considers Jews who despise Judaism to help us fight antisemitism,” stated Inna Vernikov, a Republican and minority whip on the New York City Council. “You can’t make this up.” (A former Democrat, Vernikov is Jewish and very outspoken about antisemitism.)

According to Politico, the two under consideration are Elad Nehorai, a writer and former Chassid, and Phylisa Wisdom, who leads the liberal advocacy group New York Jewish Agenda.

Both have been vocal critics of Chassidic communities, which could make their relations with New York City’s large ultra-Orthodox populations difficult.

Nehorai, who has written about leaving ultra-Orthodox Crown Heights, Brooklyn, for Los Angeles, and about “disconnecting from the community that had brought me in, taught me what it meant to be an observant Jew and empowered me in so many ways,” declined to comment on Wednesday on whether he is being considered.

Mamdani
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani shakes hands with a Jewish man aboard the subway to Grand Army to sign an executive order establishing the Mayor’s Office of Mass Engagement, Jan. 2, 2026. Credit: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office.

Benny Polatseck, a Chassid and a former multimedia producer in the mayor’s office under Adams, referred to Nehorai as someone with “a long history of incitement against the Orthodox Jewish community.”

Before running New York Jewish Agenda, Wisdom worked for Yaffed, a nonprofit founded by Chassidic Jews that calls for reform of secular education at Chassidic schools, and which many Chassidic leaders and others have referred to as anti-Chassidic.

She grew up in a Reform Jewish home and states that one of her earliest political experiences was “lobbying for reproductive rights with the Union for Reform Judaism’s Religious Action Center” and that “she has nurtured that same spirit of activism and commitment to social justice throughout her career.”

JNS reached Wisdom by phone, and she declined to comment on a potential City Hall job.

The hiring is being closely watched, particularly since Mamdani has an already-tenuous relationship with much of the Jewish establishment in New York City, home to the largest Jewish population outside of Israel.

Mamdani reportedly received 33% of the Jewish vote in 2025’s mayoral race, much of it from young voters. He is also anti-Zionist and has refused to criticize the slogan “globalize the intifada,” though he said in a July 2025 New York Times report that he personally would no longer use it.

The mayor also supports the movement to boycott Israel, and one of his first acts as mayor, on Jan. 1, was to revoke his predecessor’s executive order banning city agencies from boycotting or divesting from Israel. He also revoked the order that adopted the widely-used International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of Jew-hatred, which includes certain forms of criticism of the Jewish state.

Mamdani Berger
Zohran Mamdani, the New York City mayor, shakes hands with New York state Assembly member Sam Berger at Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address in Albany, Jan. 13, 2026. Credit: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office.

Rabbi Yaacov Behrman, a Chabad press liaison and founder of the Jewish Future Alliance, which does voter education and holds an annual iftar for Muslims and Jews in Crown Heights, doesn’t believe that Mamdani will hire either of the two.

“The whole point of maintaining an Office to Combat Antisemitism is to send a message of reassurance to the Jewish community,” he told JNS. “That’s why I don’t put much stock in the rumors. They simply don’t make political sense.”

“This is a role with the potential to do real good at a critical moment while also reflecting positively on the administration,” he said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he appoints someone very supportive of Israel as a Jewish state.”

“That’s the message he’ll want to send: ‘I may disagree, but I respect the mainstream perspective within the Jewish community,’” he said.

Behrman stated that Chassidim “worked with Moshe Davis precisely because he maintained constructive relationships across all segments of the Jewish community.”

Dovid Margolin, a senior editor at Chabad.org, stated that “either Zohran Mamdani is trolling the Jews, or he’s getting terrible advice.”

“Both of these choices would make the mayor an even bigger pariah than he is already in the community,” he wrote. “Totally unforced error if he goes in this direction.”

Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Debra Nussbaum Cohen Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Debra Nussbaum Cohen is the New York correspondent for JNS.org. She is an award-winning journalist, who has written about Jewish issues for The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and New York magazine, as well as many Jewish publications. She is also author of Celebrating Your New Jewish Daughter: Creating Jewish Ways to Welcome Baby Girls into the Covenant.
EXPLORE JNS
FDNY 9/11
U.S. News
New book reveals how rabbis freed widows, whose husbands were killed on Sept. 11, to remarry
A quarter century after the terror attacks in lower Manhattan, Rabbi Yona Reiss spoke to JNS about the agunah cases handled by the Beth Din of America.
September 7, 2026 08:13 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Naoero’s Vice President and Foreign Minister Lionel Rouwen Aingimea inaugurate Nauru’s embassy in Jerusalem, September 7, 2026. Credit: Shlomi Amselam/GPO.
Israel News
Pacific island nation Nauru opens embassy in Jerusalem
“Our motto is God first, and Israel always has a special place in our hearts,” Naoero Foreign Minister Lionel Aingimea said.
September 7, 2026 05:50 AM
Etgar Lefkovits
Members of Katzrin’s emergency response squad train with Israeli soldiers during a joint military exercise by the IDF’s 210th Golan Division in Katzrin, Golan Heights, Sept. 2, 2026. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
Israel News
‘Breaking Dawn 2.0': IDF launches surprise country-wide drill
Military commanders mobilized reserve units and tested sudden war plans ahead of the High Holidays.
Sept. 6, 2026
Joshua Marks, Amelie Botbol
Michael Rapaport (left) and Lior Raz in an onstage conversation in Westport, Connecticut, on July 22, 2026. Courtesy of American Friends of Magen David Adom (AFMDA).
Israel News
‘Fauda’ star reveals Season 5 had to be entirely rewritten after Oct. 7
Actor and co-creator of the series shared the difficulties in filming abroad in the wake of the Hamas-led massacre and rising antisemitism.
Sept. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
14:09
Danon: Netanyahu to address UN General Assembly on Sept. 24
13:08
Herzog to visit Cyprus for talks with counterpart
13:06
Hamas Nukhba company commander eliminated, IDF says
12:07
French FM boasts of boosting ‘Palestinian cause since Oct. 7'
11:06
Israel launches program to expand defense business in Japan
10:05
Israeli spokesman accuses media of lying about Judea, Samaria violence
09:34
Israel, Germany explore turning Volkswagen plant into defense hub
09:04
Average salary in Israel rose 7.7% in June 2026, CBS reports
08:50
Kosovo signs agreement to join Gaza stabilization force
08:33
Huckabee decries international indifference to Samaria terror stabbing
08:13
Israeli security forces drill Oct. 7-style scenario in Eilat, Arava
07:51
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Southern Lebanon
07:36
Palestinian killed after clash with IDF troops in Samaria
07:13
Germany challenges ICJ jurisdiction in Gaza ‘genocide’ case
06:56
IDF to review vulnerabilities after surprise drill
06:31
Yossi Dagan calls for ‘full cordon’ of Palestinian towns near Samaria stabbing attack
06:11
Iranian lawmakers back plan to bar sanctioning countries from Strait of Hormuz
05:53
Netanyahu hails troops for slaying terrorist who stabbed Samaria farmer
05:33
IDF kills terrorist who stabbed Israeli in Samaria
05:32
Israeli embassy offers condolences after deaths of two Greek pilots
05:26
Nauru becomes ninth country to open Jerusalem embassy
05:13
Katz vows to capture Samaria terrorist, threatens ‘all-out campaign’ on terror
05:12
Nova massacre survivors, former hostages dance at Auschwitz
04:52
Israel to fund thousands of new safe rooms near Lebanon border
04:31
COGAT: Gaza market prices down 83% since ceasefire began
04:28
Israel accuses Hezbollah of repeated ceasefire violations
04:19
IDF: Manhunt underway for terrorist in Samaria
04:11
Ben-Gvir: Palestinian state an ‘existential threat’ to Jews
04:00
Samaria: Israeli seriously wounded in stabbing attack
03:51
US energy secretary: Nuclear Iran endangers Middle East, world economy
03:44
Stabbing reported at Maoz Yehuda Farm in Samaria
03:31
Galilee man, 19, indicted over alleged ISIS allegiance
03:10
Kushner: Gaza is ‘dystopian,’ built by ‘NGOs and terrorists’
02:49
Nauru set to open embassy in Jerusalem
02:28
IDF strikes Hamas targets in Gaza after military vehicle hit by blast
02:09
Hormuz commodity traffic falls to lowest level since May
01:54
Kushner: Demilitarizing Gaza ‘not going to be easy’
01:19
Aoun urges US action after Israeli strikes in Southern Lebanon
15:10
Avigayil and Muhammad most common baby names chosen by Israeli parents
14:38
Bennett-Lapid party announces candidates list
13:20
Netanyahu threatens Iran if it strikes, says Islamic regime’s ‘end is near’
12:51
Delta and United returning to Israel
11:31
US antisemitism envoy opposes Vilnius building on Jewish cemetery
09:12
Iran’s armed forces chief: US, Israel will fail in ‘soft war’
08:59
Herzog salutes outstanding Israel Police officers in presidential ceremony
08:41
CENTCOM: 92 vessels redirected under Iran blockade
08:13
IDF chief: Military’s ‘baseline posture’ is readiness for surprise attack
07:49
Israeli security forces find rocket in Samaria counter-terror raid
07:28
Half a million worshippers have attended Selichot prayers at Western Wall
07:08
Jerusalem court extends remand of suspect in drugging baby food
More Updates
JNS TV
Haredi protesters demonstrate against the arrest of Haredi men who took part in a protest outside the home of Israeli Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg and were later handed over to the military police, outside the Abu Kabir detention facility in Tel Aviv, June 10, 2026. Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
JNS TV / Basic Law
Can a new Haredi party break Israel’s draft deadlock?
September 7, 2026 08:39 AM
Aylana Meisel
COLUMNS
Israel Ellis. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
A personal encounter with antisemitism
Israel Ellis
David Levine. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Who ya gonna to believe: Them or your own eyes?
David S. Levine