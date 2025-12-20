‘Operation Hawkeye Strike’: US hits over 70 ISIS terror targets in Syria

U.S. Central Command launched “Operation Hawkeye Strike” against ISIS in Syria on Friday in response to last week’s deadly attack on American and partner forces in Palmyra.

CENTCOM forces struck more than 70 targets across central Syria using fighter jets, attack helicopters and artillery, according to a statement. The operation used over 100 precision munitions to target known ISIS infrastructure and weapons sites.

The Jordanian Armed Forces supported the operation with fighter aircraft.

CENTCOM forces launched fighter jets, attack helicopters and other assets to conduct the large-scale strike. pic.twitter.com/3szSo2u5rm — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) December 19, 2025

“This operation is critical to preventing ISIS from inspiring terrorist plots and attacks against the U.S. homeland,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM. “We will continue to relentlessly pursue terrorists who seek to harm Americans and our partners across the region.”

On Dec. 13, a “lone ISIS gunman” ambushed and killed two U.S. service members and an American interpreter in Palmyra, Syria.

Noureddine el-Baba, a Syrian Interior Ministry spokesman, told the state-run Syrian News Channel (Al-Ikhbariya) that the terrorist, who was part of the government security forces, was already being investigated, Time magazine reported.

After the attack, U.S. and partner forces carried out 10 operations in Syria and Iraq, resulting in the deaths or detention of 23 terrorists, CENTCOM said on Friday.

Over the past six months, U.S.-led forces in Syria have conducted more than 80 operations targeting terrorists who pose a direct threat to the United States and regional security, it added.

Tonight, U.S. and Jordanian forces struck 70+ ISIS targets in Syria with 100+ precision munitions. Peace through strength. pic.twitter.com/XWWvfqBBFT — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) December 20, 2025

“Because of ISIS’s vicious killing of brave American patriots in Syria, whose beautiful souls I welcomed home to American soil earlier this week in a very dignified ceremony, I am hereby announcing that the United States is inflicting very serious retaliation, just as I promised, on the murderous terrorists responsible,” U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform early on Saturday.

“We are striking very strongly against ISIS strongholds in Syria, a place soaked in blood which has many problems, but one that has a bright future if ISIS can be eradicated,” he stated.

He added that the government of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former Al-Qaeda-linked terrorist who led the overthrow of longtime dictator Bashar Assad last December, was “working very hard to bring greatness back to Syria, and is fully in support.

“All terrorists who are evil enough to attack Americans are hereby warned—you will be hit harder than you have ever been hit before if you, in any way, attack or threaten the U.S.A.,” concluded Trump.

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth early on Saturday said the operation was meant to “eliminate ISIS fighters, infrastructure and weapons sites,” adding, “This is not the beginning of a war—it is a declaration of vengeance. The United States of America, under President Trump’s leadership, will never hesitate and never relent to defend our people.

“As we said directly following the savage attack,” Hegseth continued, “if you target Americans—anywhere in the world—you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you.”