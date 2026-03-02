Sen. Graham hails ‘Operation Epic Fury,’ says its ‘ahead of schedule’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) praised the U.S. military campaign against Iran on Monday, calling it “one of the most impressive military operations conceived in American history.”

“To say that ‘Operation Epic Fury’ is ahead of schedule is a tremendous understatement,” Graham wrote on March 2. “This is one of the most impressive military operations conceived in American history, and it is being aggressively executed.”

He noted that “Iran’s capability to generate attacks has been reduced by 50% and their security infrastructure, which is the iron fist of the regime, is under siege,” adding that “the leadership has been substantially decapitated, with more to come.”

The senator praised U.S. forces involved in the operation, highlighting the efforts of Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of the U.S. Central Command, and lauding the leadership of U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Finally, President Trump is proving to be the most consequential commander in chief in modern times,” Graham said.

“Victory is in sight,” he concluded.