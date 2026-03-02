More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Sen. Graham hails ‘Operation Epic Fury,’ says its ‘ahead of schedule’

The South Carolina Republican called the campaign “one of the most impressive military operations” in U.S. history.

Mar. 2, 2026

Sen. Graham hails ‘Operation Epic Fury,’ says its ‘ahead of schedule’

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
US Aircraft Carriers Headed to Arabian Sea
Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) and USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO-187), Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) and U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast-response cutters USCG Robert Goldman (WPC-1142) and USCGC Clarence Sutphin. Jr. (WPC-1147) sail in formation in the Arabian Sea, Feb. 6, 2026. Credit: Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford, U.S. Navy.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) praised the U.S. military campaign against Iran on Monday, calling it “one of the most impressive military operations conceived in American history.”

“To say that ‘Operation Epic Fury’ is ahead of schedule is a tremendous understatement,” Graham wrote on March 2. “This is one of the most impressive military operations conceived in American history, and it is being aggressively executed.”

He noted that “Iran’s capability to generate attacks has been reduced by 50% and their security infrastructure, which is the iron fist of the regime, is under siege,” adding that “the leadership has been substantially decapitated, with more to come.”

The senator praised U.S. forces involved in the operation, highlighting the efforts of Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of the U.S. Central Command, and lauding the leadership of U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Finally, President Trump is proving to be the most consequential commander in chief in modern times,” Graham said.

“Victory is in sight,” he concluded.

Iran Trump Administration Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
EXPLORE JNS
A missile impact site in central Israel, March 22, 2026. Credit: United Hatzalah.
Israel News
Missiles from Iran injure 15 in Tel Aviv barrage
Fifteen people were wounded Sunday when fragments from intercepted Iranian missiles fell across Tel Aviv as rescue crews and police secured impact sites.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Map showing Israeli Air Force strikes on Iranian military targets across the country over the weekend. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Israel strikes Iranian missile, nuclear sites
Fighter jets hit multiple military targets in Tehran and across the country to weaken the regime’s ability to produce and launch ballistic missiles.
Mar. 22, 2026
Joshua Marks
View of the nuclear research center in Dimona, southern Israel, Aug. 13, 2016. Photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.
Israel News
No damage to Dimona nuclear research site after Iranian missile hits nearby city: IAEA
IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi says “maximum military restraint should be observed, in particular in the vicinity of nuclear facilities.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli troops operating in the Gaza Strip, March 23, 2024. Credit: IDF.
Analysis
How is the Iran war impacting Gaza?
The initiation of the joint U.S.-Israel military campaign against Iran has precipitated a fundamental refocusing of regional priorities. This unprecedented military undertaking has forcefully shifted the geopolitical center of gravity toward the Persian Gulf, rapidly relegating the Gaza Strip to a secondary theater of operations.
Mar. 22, 2026
Shimon Sherman
Israeli security and rescue forces at the scene where a kindergarten in Rishon LeZion, central Israel, was damaged by shrapnel from a ballistic missile fired from Iran, March 21, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
WATCH: Israeli daycare destroyed by Iranian cluster missile
“There could have been kids at this kindergarten,” said Rishon Letzion Mayor Raz Kinstlich.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu receives an update on an Iranian missile attack on Arad, March 21, 2026. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.
Israel News
‘A very difficult evening,’ Netanyahu says after Iranian missiles wound 115
“We are determined to continue striking our enemies on all fronts,” added the Israeli premier.
Mar. 22, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin