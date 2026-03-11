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US, Israel ink agreement expanding cargo rights for American carriers

The accord comes come after Britain and Spain rebuffed American requests to use their military bases for refueling or support in the war against Iran.

Mar. 11, 2026
JNS Staff

US, Israel ink agreement expanding cargo rights for American carriers

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A 45th aircraft landed in Israel bringing supplies for the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, an initiative coordinated by the Israel Ministry of Defense and the Israel Defense Forces, Oct. 20, 2023. Credit: Israeli Ministry of Defense Spokesperson's Office.
A 45th aircraft landed in Israel bringing supplies for the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, an initiative coordinated by the Israel Ministry of Defense and the Israel Defense Forces, Oct. 20, 2023. Credit: Israeli Ministry of Defense Spokesperson’s Office.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee announced on Tuesday that the United States and Israel had signed an amendment to their Air Transport Agreement, expanding cargo rights for U.S. carriers.

“In these challenging times, as both our nations confront the realities of war, I am reminded that the bonds between our airlines, our airports, and our people are resilient,” Huckabee wrote in a post on X. “These connections may be tested, but they will not be broken.”

The Baptist minister-turned-ambassador has emerged as one of Israel’s staunchest diplomatic supporters in the world.

His comments come after Britain and Spain rebuffed American requests to use their military bases for refueling or support in the war against Iran, infuriating U.S. President Donald Trump.

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