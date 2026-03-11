US, Israel ink agreement expanding cargo rights for American carriers

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee announced on Tuesday that the United States and Israel had signed an amendment to their Air Transport Agreement, expanding cargo rights for U.S. carriers.

“In these challenging times, as both our nations confront the realities of war, I am reminded that the bonds between our airlines, our airports, and our people are resilient,” Huckabee wrote in a post on X. “These connections may be tested, but they will not be broken.”

Today, the U.S. and Israel reaffirmed our shared commitment to deepening our aviation partnership by signing an amendment to the Air Transport Agreement that expands cargo rights for U.S. carriers. In these challenging times, as both our nations confront the realities of war, I… pic.twitter.com/Rq4IbtgUzU — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@USAmbIsrael) March 10, 2026

The Baptist minister-turned-ambassador has emerged as one of Israel’s staunchest diplomatic supporters in the world.

His comments come after Britain and Spain rebuffed American requests to use their military bases for refueling or support in the war against Iran, infuriating U.S. President Donald Trump.