United resumes flights to Israel

United Airlines is resuming flights to Israel on Monday, becoming the first U.S. carrier to renew service to Tel Aviv since Israel’s war with Iran last month.

The Chicago-based carrier is restarting daily nonstop service from its Newark hub to Tel Aviv, and will again operate two daily flights on the route.

Before the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack on southern Israel, United operated the most flights to Israel of any U.S. carrier, and despite periodic interruptions during the war it has repeatedly touted its “longstanding commitment to serving Tel Aviv.”

United’s chief rival, Delta Air Lines, is set to renew service from New York to Tel Aviv on Sept. 1.

In contrast to its two competitors, American Airlines has stayed away from Israel for nearly two years.

The lucrative transatlantic route has been operated this month only by Israeli carriers El Al and Arkia, oversold flights sending traditionally high summer airfares soaring.

Amid heavy demand, United’s reentry is bringing down prices, with a further drop in fares expected in September.

With an increasing number of international carriers returning to Tel Aviv, some 67,000 passengers were travelling through Ben-Gurion International Airport on Monday on more than 400 international flights, according to the Israel Airports Authority.