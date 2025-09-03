Up to 80,000 Palestinians have already left Gaza City, says Israeli security source

( Sept. 3, 2025 / JNS )

An Israeli security source told Hebrew media on Wednesday that up to 80,000 Palestinians have already left Gaza City in anticipation of the Israel Defense Forces operation to capture the Hamas stronghold.

The mass evacuation southwards comes despite the fact that the IDF has yet to announce the start of the operation, the source told Ynet, Israel National News, Haaretz and other outlets.

Most evacuated over the past 72 hours, according to the reports.

Hamas is using “various measures” to limit movement, the source said, adding that the “humanitarian infrastructure in the south is prepared and scaled for the population in accordance with international law.”

The Defense Ministry’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories unit said on Wednesday that “steps have been taken to adjust the humanitarian response, as part of the preparations to receive the population in the southern part of the Gaza Strip for their protection.

“Accordingly, the entry of food, medical equipment, and shelter supplies has been increased. In addition, steps have been taken regarding water supply and medical response in the southern Gaza Strip,” said COGAT.

Meanwhile, the IDF published a recorded conversation between a COGAT officer and a resident of Gaza City who accused Hamas terrorists of seeking to prevent the evacuation of Palestinians.

“We want to leave, but they’re waiting for us on the way,” the Palestinian tells COGAT, subsequently clarifying that he meant Hamas terrorists.

“They tell us: there is no evacuation, go back home,” he told COGAT. “Some people are going through side streets, finding alternative ways.

“They [Hamas members] are standing on the seashore, near al-Nabulsi and other places, standing there and sending people to go out [south] through the destroyed houses instead of the main roads,” he stated.

The IDF has begun implementing the Aug. 8 Cabinet decision to occupy Gaza City, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday.

Channel 12 News cited sources familiar with the details saying Netanyahu was pushing forward with the plan mainly due to pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has lost faith in negotiations.

Netanyahu on Aug. 14 outlined his parameters for ending the Gaza war.

The conditions for victory were listed as the disarmament of Hamas; the return of all 48 remaining hostages; the demilitarization of Gaza; Israeli security control; and establishing an alternative civilian administration.