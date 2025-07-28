US boycotts UN conference on two-state solution, calling it ‘publicity stunt’

( July 28, 2025 / JNS )

Washington skipped a conference held by the United Nations on Monday aimed at promoting a two-state solution between Israel and a Palestinian state, as did the State of Israel.

The Trump administration called the conference, co-chaired by the foreign ministers of France and Saudi Arabia, “unproductive and ill-timed.”

“This is a publicity stunt that comes in the middle of delicate diplomatic efforts to end the conflict,” read a statement from U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

Far from promoting peace, she said, the proceedings will “prolong the war, embolden Hamas, reward its obstruction and undermine real-world efforts to achieve peace.”

The statement criticized French President Emmanuel Macron for announcing last week that France would recognize a Palestinian state and echoed sentiment from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who called the effort a “slap in the face to the victims of Oct. 7 and a reward for terrorism.”

“The United States will not participate in this insult but will continue to lead real-world efforts to end the fighting and deliver a permanent peace,” the statement continued. “Our focus remains on serious diplomacy—not stage-managed conferences designed to manufacture the appearance of relevance.”

The conference was originally scheduled for June but was postponed due to Israel’s war with Iran.

“We must ensure that it does not become another exercise in well-meaning rhetoric,” said U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres during opening remarks.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud urged participants at the conference to help develop a path for Palestinian statehood while also ensuring Israel’s security.