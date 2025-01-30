US ‘fully’ supports Israel’s right to self-defense, Hegseth tells Israel Katz

( Jan. 29, 2025 / JNS)

Pete Hegseth, U.S. secretary of defense. Credit: Chad McNeeley/U.S. Department of Defense via Wikimedia Commons.

Pete Hegseth, the newly installed U.S. secretary of defense, reaffirmed the “unbreakable bond” between Israel and the United States in a phone call on Wednesday with Israel Katz, the Israeli defense minister, said Pentagon spokesman John Ullyo.

Hegseth told his Israeli counterpart “that under President Trump’s leadership, the United States fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself, and that Israel is a model ally for the region.”

The U.S. defense secretary “also reiterated that the United States is committed to deepening the bilateral security relationship to enhance Israel’s ability to address regional threats and ensure that Israel has the capabilities it needs.”

AIPAC thanked Hegseth for his “strong support of Israel’s security and the U.S.-Israel relationship.”