Modi Rosenfeld, Jackie Goldschneider to headline Jewish entertainment panel

Entertainment industry professionals will gather in Manhattan’s Midtown West neighborhood on Nov. 12 for “A Candid Conversation: Jews in Entertainment,” presented by JOIN Israel in collaboration with Noyse Publicity Management.

The evening will bring together Jewish voices from across film, television, comedy, music and journalism for two moderated conversations exploring Jewish identity, representation, stereotypes and the portrayal of Israel in film, television and media.

The event comes at a time when Jewish artists and entertainment professionals are navigating questions about openly expressing their Jewish identity, the professional implications of supporting Israel and how to foster Jewish representation across the industry.

Among the participants are Modi Rosenfeld, named one of New York City’s top 10 comedians by The Hollywood Reporter, who sold out Radio City Music Hall twice this year and Jackie Goldschneider, an author, activist and longtime cast member of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

They will be joined by Daniel Finkelman, creator, producer and co-director of HBO Max’s “One Day in October,” a dramatic series portraying the experiences of survivors of the Oct. 7 attacks; Mili Avital, an Israeli actress who established a career as a leading lady in Hollywood films such as “Stargate"; Chantae Vetrice, a pop-rap recording artist and activist; and Mara Reinstein, an entertainment journalist and film critic who has contributed to The New York Times and Rolling Stone.

The two conversations will be moderated by Elina Furman, publisher and editor-in-chief of ORA Magazine and Joseph Wolkin, author and vice president of public relations at Noyse Publicity Management.

“In the face of continued troubling headlines, I’ve repeatedly heard concerns from donors about how Jews and Israel are portrayed in entertainment. We wanted to bring Jewish voices together for an important conversation while also making a meaningful difference in the lives of Israel’s most vulnerable elderly,” said Alex Schieber, director of development at JOIN Israel.

Proceeds from the event will benefit JOIN Lifeline, which collaborates with municipal welfare agencies across 10 Israeli cities to provide emergency assistance to impoverished elderly Israelis. Serving as a safety net of last resort, JOIN Lifeline steps in when no other help is available.

For tickets and additional information, visit: www.tickettailor.com/events/joinisrael/2464523.