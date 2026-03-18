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Dan Perla

Dan Perla

Dan Perla is the senior director of consulting at Prizmah.

Child, School Student, Classroom
Opinion
The role of tuition pricing in day-school enrollment growth
We have come to understand that it is the interplay between cost and school excellence that drives improvements in value perception among existing and potential parents.
Dec. 2, 2024
Dan Perla