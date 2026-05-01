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National Challah Day expands with OneTable collaboration

The annual celebration, founded by Challah Back Girls, returns during Jewish American Heritage Month with opportunities to host, bake and share challah at Shabbat tables nationwide.

May. 1, 2026
OneTable
OneTable Detroit Shabbat Challah
Challah. Credit: Courtesy of OneTable.
( May 1, 2026 / OneTable )

National Challah Day will return on May 1 and May 2 to bring more people, especially Jewish young adults, into the community and help kick off Jewish American Heritage Month with shared experiences at OneTable Shabbat dinner tables.

National Challah Day was established in 2024 by Challah Back Girls to honor Jewish resilience, creativity and community. This year, in partnership with OneTable, what began as an invitation to bake has grown into a call to celebrate Jewish life through challah, storytelling and gathering.

“Challah has always been about more than just a traditionally Jewish braided bread,” said Sara Loffman, CEO and co-founder of Challah Back Girls. “Challah is a unifying symbol of who we gather with, the conversations we have and what we carry forward together. National Challah Day is an invitation for anyone, anywhere, to be part of that connection and celebrate Jewish heritage through the simple act of breaking and sharing bread.”

Participants of all ages can sign up for recipes, events, curated resources and giveaways. For young adults ages 21-39, the collaboration also creates an invitation to Shabbat dinner by offering the opportunity to host or join dinners anywhere in the United States and Toronto through OneTable.

“At OneTable, we know that Shabbat dinners with challah and conversations create meaningful moments for Jewish life,” said MJ Kurs-Lasky, senior director of campaigns and growth at OneTable. “We hope that National Challah Day brings together friends and creates opportunities for people to gather, connect and build community. This initiative is a natural extension of OneTable’s work, with many of our hosts and guests celebrating at Shabbat dinners this Friday night. We’re proud to collaborate with national organizations, local bakeries and community leaders to uplift Jewish life at Shabbat tables and beyond.”

At a time when many Jewish organizations are thinking about community, National Challah Day offers an invitation: gather around the table, share a braided loaf, and make Jewish life tangible, communal and delicious.

Participants are encouraged to post their challah and Shabbat photos on social media with the hashtag #NationalChallahDay.

For more information, visit: onetable.org/challah.

OneTable
About & contact the publisher
OneTable OneTable
OneTable is a North American nonprofit supporting young adults (21-39) who are looking to find and share Shabbat dinner experiences. OneTable envisions a generation of people slowing down, gathering together, unplugging from the week, creating intention in their lives and building communities.
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