Iran issues sanctions against 61 prominent Americans

The Islamic Republic of Iran on Saturday declared sanctions against 61 more Americans.

Among the new names on Iran’s “blacklist” are former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, over his support for an organization of Iranian expatriates who oppose the Tehran regime; attorney for former President Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani; and former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton.

The Iranian sanctions, which were announced the day after U.S. President Joe Biden concluded a visit to Israel, are mainly symbolic since the Islamic Republic can only confiscate assets held in Iran.

Iran imposed sanctions on 51 Americans in January and another 24 in April, according to Reuters.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.