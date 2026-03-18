More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Analysis

Ali Larijani, Iran’s ‘de facto ruler,’ eliminated in IAF strike

A series of decisive Israeli airstrikes has systematically targeted the highest echelons of the Iranian terror regime’s apparatus, taking out the true power broker alongside Basij head.

Mar. 18, 2026
Yaakov Lappin

Ali Larijani, Iran’s ‘de facto ruler,’ eliminated in IAF strike

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Ali Larijani
Then-Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani on Dec. 6, 2016. Photo by Meghdad Madadi/Tasnim news agency via Wikimedia Commons.
Yaakov Lappin
Yaakov Lappin Yaakov Lappin
Yaakov Lappin is an Israel-based military affairs correspondent and analyst. He is the in-house analyst at the Miryam Institute; a research associate at the Alma Research and Education Center; and a research associate at the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies at Bar-Ilan University. He is a frequent guest commentator on international television news networks, including Sky News and i24 News. Lappin is the author of Virtual Caliphate: Exposing the Islamist State on the Internet. Follow him at: www.patreon.com/yaakovlappin.

The Israeli Air Force conducted a series of overnight strikes on Monday in Tehran, eliminating Supreme National Council secretary Ali Larijani, who had taken control of the Islamic Republic following the Feb. 28 elimination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, according to Israeli military assessments on Tuesday.

Detailing the actual concentration of power held by Larijani, a military official stated on Tuesday, “De facto, he was effectively the leader or the one who was calling the shots and directing the entire Iranian regime.”

The official added, “We can say even since [Operation] ‘Rising Lion’ in June [2025], and especially after Ali Khamenei was eliminated, he was the de facto leader of Iran.”

Larijani utilized his authority to personally orchestrate the multi-front war against Israel and Iran’s regional Gulf neighbors, the official said.

“He was the one instructing attacks against Israel. He was the one instructing attacks against Gulf states. He was the one directing the fire towards the entire region,” the military official confirmed.

The IDF also carried out a targeted strike against Akram al-Ajouri, deputy commander of Palestinian Islamic Jihad and an Iranian proxy.

“He is considered number two in the Islamic Jihad. He was spending time in Iran, living in Iran,” the official noted, adding that this serves as “yet another proof of the direct relationship between the terror we see from Gaza and other arenas to this Iranian terror regime.”

A formal battle damage assessment from that strike is still pending. Ajouri was directly involved in directing attacks against Jews all across Israel and specifically from Gaza. He was one of the instigators of fire attacks from Islamic Jihad from Gaza towards the communities in southern Israel, said the official.

Simultaneously, the Israeli military campaign had fundamentally degraded the regime’s ability to violently suppress its own civilian population through the targeted elimination of the commander of the Basij unit, Gholamreza Soleimani, according to the official, who confirmed the strike and the elimination.

The Basij leadership had entirely abandoned its military installations due to the persistent threat of Israeli intelligence and precision munitions, they added.

Soleimani was hit in “a makeshift headquarters that the Basij used, out of fear of using the regular bases,” the source added. “The Basij forces serve as the primary instrument of domestic terror for the IRGC, heavily utilized by the regime to crush internal dissent. It played a major role in the massacre of unarmed Iranian protesters in January. “

The Israel Defense Forces views the Basij as also being a core component of the broader Iranian military apparatus.

“They are part of the IRGC and they are part of our campaign to weaken the Iranian security establishment,” the official stated. “While we are operating to remove existential threats, we’re also operating to make sure that this operation has a significant, long-lasting effect on the entire Iranian security establishment.”

In an official statement, the IDF said that the elimination of Soleimani “adds to that of dozens of senior commanders from the armed forces of the Iranian regime,” and constitutes an “additional significant blow to the regime’s security command-and-control structures.”

The official added, “This is a significant blow to the regime’s capabilities. It is a significant blow to their ability to operate their war machine against Israel and their own people and we will continue pushing to degrade the Iranians regime’s capabilities.”

Iran IDF Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin