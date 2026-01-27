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News   Antisemitism

Bondi Chabad rabbi: Antisemitism must not become what defines us

Rabbi Yehoram Ulman: “If Jewish identity is built only on shared trauma, then we hand our children a burden, not a gift.”

Etgar Lefkovits
Memorial Candles for Bondi Beach
Lighting candles in Tel Aviv in memory of the victims of the mass shooting on Bondi Beach that targeted the Jewish community during Chanukah celebrations, Dec. 14, 2025. Photo by Erik Marmor/Flash90.
(Jan. 27, 2026 / JNS)

An unabashedly strong and robust Judaism that is intrinsically connected to the heritage of the nation is the answer to the antisemitism around the globe, director of Chabad of Bondi in Sydney, Australia said on Tuesday at an event in Israel.

“For us, antisemitism is not a theory. It is not a policy debate. It is not a headline,” Rabbi Yehoram Ulman said in an address to the International Conference on Combating Antisemitism in Jerusalem. “It is an empty seat at the Shabbat table. It is a voice that will never be heard again.”

Ulman’s son-in-law, Rabbi Eli Schlanger, was among the 15 people killed in the Chanukah Bondi Beach attack, the most lethal assault on Jews since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led massacre.

“When we speak of antisemitism, it is not academic; it is painfully and unavoidably real,” he added.

The Leningrad-born Chabad Rabbi said that “more Judaism, not less” was the answer to terrorism and hatred, despite the tendency, when hunted, is to “hide, blend in and become less visible” out of fear.

At the same time, he said, Jewish identity must focus on the positive, noting that antisemitism cannot be defeated with diplomacy alone.

“If Jewish identity is built only on shared trauma, then we hand our children a burden, not a gift,” he said. “Antisemitism must never be what defines us, [but rather] a positive Jewish identity.”

Steering clear of politics in his address, he added: “Dignity attracts respect; fear attracts disdain.”

“I carry a grief that does not fade. But grief must not become our identity,” he said. “When we live our truth without apology, darkness retreats and light wins.”

Terrorism
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
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