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News   Antisemitism

‘Child-killing Jew-monsters’: Wave of synagogue attacks intensifies

Investigations opened into vandalism targeting Congregation Emanu-El in British Columbia and the Melbourne Hebrew Congregation in Melbourne.

Aug. 4, 2025
Erez Linn
Congregation Emanu-El in Victoria, British Columbia. Photo by Michal Klajban via Wikimedia Commons.
Congregation Emanu-El in Victoria, British Columbia. Photo by Michal Klajban via Wikimedia Commons.

Authorities in Canada and Australia have opened separate investigations into antisemitic vandalism targeting synagogues.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver condemned hateful graffiti discovered at the Victoria Emanu-El synagogue, the oldest continuously operating synagogue in Canada.

“Jews are evil! Because genocide is evil! Stop genocide stop the Jews! Jews are murdering thousands of gentile children In the future Palestinians will get their revenge against you child-killing Jew-monsters!” the graffiti on the synagogue read.

It comes days after Canada announced that it would recognize “Palestine” if the Palestinian Authority carried out several reforms. Israel says such recognition rewards Hamas for its atrocities in the Oct. 7 war.

“This is a painful reminder that the fight against antisemitism is far from over,” the federation said. “We will continue to work with our partners across British Columbia to confront hate in all its forms and ensure that our communities remain safe, inclusive and strong.”

British Columbia Public Safety Minister Nina Krieger declared that antisemitism has no place in the province and confirmed that hate vandalism, speech and intimidation constitute criminal acts rather than protected expressions. Krieger announced provincial expansion of the Hate Crimes Unit to recognize and investigate hate-motivated crimes while bringing charges against perpetrators.

Graffiti on the Melbourne synagogue. Source: Social media.
Graffiti on the Melbourne synagogue. Source: Social media.

Meanwhile, Victoria Police in Australia launched a search for a male suspect believed connected to multiple incidents involving spray-painted offensive phrases at a Melbourne synagogue. The unknown perpetrator targeted the Melbourne Hebrew Congregation in South Yarra on five occasions between March 11 and July 30, local media reported.

CCTV footage released by authorities shows the male arriving each time on a black e-scooter before retrieving a spray-paint can and writing offensive phrases on building walls. Victoria Police described the suspect as frequently wearing a long black jacket and black and white face covering, according to the Australian outlet ABCNews.

“During the July incidents, the male wore a Scream mask, which completely covered his face,” a police spokesperson stated.

Detective Inspector Martin McLean indicated authorities believe the perpetrator operates alone. “Police certainly take a dim view of this sort of abhorrent behavior in the public arena. If we can have any help in regards to this matter, that would be greatly appreciated,” he said..

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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