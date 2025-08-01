Melbourne shul arson suspect makes first court appearance

( Aug. 1, 2025 / JNS )

A man accused of torching a synagogue in Melbourne in December appeared in court on Thursday, seven months after the blaze that shocked Australia and drew international attention to rising antisemitism in the country.

Giovanni Laulu, 21, was arrested at a Melbourne home on Wednesday and brought before the Melbourne Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, the Associated Press reported. He faces charges that include arson, reckless conduct endangering life and car theft.

Laulu is one of three masked individuals who allegedly poured liquid accelerant inside the Adass Israel Synagogue and set it ablaze in the early hours of Dec. 6, 2024, police said. One worshipper suffered minor burns while preparing for morning prayers.

Authorities said additional arrests are expected. Investigators believe accomplices abroad may have played a role in planning the attack, Australian media reported based on anonymous sources. This information has led to speculation that Iran was behind the attack.

Laulu confirmed his identity in court but did not enter any plea or request bail, AP reported. His next court appearance was set for Aug. 6.

Prosecutors requested 12 weeks to gather evidence, citing the need to analyze 11 mobile phones. The judge set Oct. 22 as the deadline for the prosecution to present its case, according to the report.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Mike Bush said authorities remain determined to identify and prosecute all those responsible.

“This incident has deeply impacted the Victorian community. Everyone deserves to feel safe, especially in places of worship,” AP quoted Bush as saying. “We will be relentless in holding those involved accountable.”

The December attack is the only antisemitic incident in Australia to be officially classified as an act of terrorism, enabling greater investigative resources, AP reported. It comes amid a broader surge in antisemitic incidents following the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

Last year, Australia registered a dramatic increase in antisemitic incidents over the previous year, with reported cases rising from 495 to 2,062, according to the “J7 Annual Report on Antisemitism 2025,” written by a global coalition formed in 2023 that includes the Anti-Defamation League in the United States and partner groups in Argentina, Australia, Canada, France, Germany and the United Kingdom.