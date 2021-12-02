Gal Gadot movie becomes most-watched film in Netflix history

“Red Notice,” starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds is now officially Netflix’s most-watched film of all time, surpassing the previous record-holder, “Bird Box.”

The action-comedy heist film has clocked 328 million hours of total viewership, against 282 million hours for the 2018 movie, “Bird Box,” starring Sandra Bullock.

“Red Notice” tells the story of an FBI profiler (Johnson) who must partner with the world’s greatest art thief (Reynolds) in a daring heist, in order to catch a most-wanted criminal, played by Gadot.

Released in theaters last weekend, “Red Notice” also registered the biggest opening weekend for a Netflix film.

This report first appeared in Israel Hayom.