Ariel Admoni

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Six IDF soldiers wounded in Southern Lebanon
Two of the soldiers were severely wounded by an anti-tank missile and three others were hurt by a drone strike.
Mar. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Despite Iran missile guidelines, Netanyahu orders Latin patriarch be given full access to Holy Sepulchre
Israel temporarily asked people of all faiths to avoid worship at major religious sites in Jerusalem’s Old City, the prime minister said.
Mar. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
WATCH: IAF eliminates Hezbollah terrorists in Southern Lebanon
The Iranian-backed terrorist organization has been firing rockets and suicide drones at Israel.
Mar. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Israel extends wartime restrictions for civilians ahead of Passover
The holiday, which commemorates the Exodus from Egypt and runs from April 1 through 8, often sees large family gatherings and an increase in domestic travel.
Mar. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
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Trump says US-Iran deal ‘could be soon’
Talks with Tehran are progressing “very nicely,” president says, adding that military strikes have crippled the Islamic Republic’s forces and new leaders are “more reasonable.”
Mar. 30, 2026
Joshua Marks
U.S. News
US ground force arrives near Iran
Some 3,500 sailors and Marines reach the Middle East, with additional forces on the way. The number could reach 10,000 troops.
Mar. 29, 2026
ILH Staff
U.S. News
US will keep striking Iran ‘for a little while longer,’ Vance says
The military campaign aims to ensure Tehran cannot pose a nuclear threat for “a very, very long time.”
Mar. 29, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
WATCH: Israeli, U.S. Air Forces in joint mission
The Israeli Air Force and U.S. Central Command continue to batter the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Mar. 29, 2026
JNS Staff
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United Nations
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Eastern Europe
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Trump says US-Iran deal ‘could be soon’
Talks with Tehran are progressing “very nicely,” president says, adding that military strikes have crippled the Islamic Republic’s forces and new leaders are “more reasonable.”
Mar. 30, 2026
Joshua Marks
World News
Jerusalem condemns politicized, pro-Hamas selection to UN post
“A U.N. mandate born from a 2014 Iran-sponsored resolution is now set to be filled by Zeina Jallad, who has voiced support for Hamas,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 30, 2026
David Isaac
World News
Anti-Zionist Jew elected leader of fourth largest Canadian political party
The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, the advocacy agent of the Jewish Federations of Canada-UIA, said that it was “left with a deep sense of sadness.”
Mar. 29, 2026
Dave Gordon
World News
France probes Paris bomb plot, possible Iran link
Interior minister cites suspected tie to U.S.-Israel operation as arrests point to recruitment network targeting Jewish and Western sites.
Mar. 29, 2026
JNS Staff
Antisemitism
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Antisemitism
Sa’ar hails decision to extradite Panama plane bombing mastermind
The Israeli foreign minister calls Venezuela’s approval of suspect’s extradition a “significant breakthrough” in 1994 airliner bombing case.
Mar. 29, 2026
JNS Staff
Antisemitism
Car allegedly swerves at Jews in Melbourne, suspects sought
Police hunt driver and accomplices after the suspected antisemitic attack.
Mar. 29, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Antisemitism
Politico publishes cartoon rife with antisemitic imagery
The Israeli prime minister boasts an enormous nose while the U.S. president is grotesquely fat, appearing to divide between the two the stereotypical appearance of the Jew.
Mar. 29, 2026
David Isaac
U.S. News
New report finds online Jew-hatred rising, urges stronger reporting and transparency
“As online hatred, harassment and vitriol become an increasingly pervasive part of the Jewish experience, we need scalable, effective solutions,” said Tal-Or Cohen Montemayor of CyberWell.
Mar. 27, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jewish Life
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish Education
Jewish Organizations
Israel News
Israeli chief rabbi issues wartime Passover guidelines
Kalman Meir Bar releases special rules for holiday eve, advising evacuees and bomb shelter residents on leaven searches during war.
Mar. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Jewish Life
New AI service at Vilnius University to unlock handwritten Yiddish, Hebrew archives
VILNISH seeks to help scholars and individuals convert historical manuscripts into searchable digital text for research, genealogy and legal documentation.
Mar. 23, 2026
Israel News
‘Children shaped clay 15,000 years ago in Israel’
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem reported that Natufian hunter-gatherers produced 142 beads and pendants uncovered by archaeologists.
Mar. 19, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
U.S. News
Security grant backlog puts Jewish institutions at risk, Wasserman Schultz says
“It’s just absolutely critical that we get more funding appropriated, and at the same time, we also need to make sure that we break the log jam,” the Florida legislator said.
Mar. 18, 2026
Culture
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Antisemitism
Politico publishes cartoon rife with antisemitic imagery
The Israeli prime minister boasts an enormous nose while the U.S. president is grotesquely fat, appearing to divide between the two the stereotypical appearance of the Jew.
Mar. 29, 2026
David Isaac
Israel News
National Library of Israel reveals Iranian Haggadah with Persian poem
Judeo-Persian manuscript honors the Montefiores and their connection to the rebuilding of Jerusalem.
Mar. 27, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
‘Children shaped clay 15,000 years ago in Israel’
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem reported that Natufian hunter-gatherers produced 142 beads and pendants uncovered by archaeologists.
Mar. 19, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Culture and Society
Israeli trio makes NBA history in Portland-Brooklyn game
Trail Blazers’ Deni Avdija and Nets rookies Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf became the first three Israelis to share an NBA court in the same game, a 114-95 Portland win.
Mar. 18, 2026
JNS Staff
Features
Feature
How is the ‘Echoes of Egypt’ different from all other Haggadahs?
Joshua Berman’s new Haggadah tells the Passover story through the lens of ancient Egypt.
Mar. 29, 2026
Howard Blas
Feature
Making (or reliving) Passover memories
“I stood on a chair at the kitchen table, watching mom and Bubbe grate the apples for the charoset, and I would sneak little bits of fruit,” says a daughter who has since become a mother.
Mar. 27, 2026
Ethel G. Hofman
Feature
Stranded in Tel Aviv: Tourists ride out war from hotel shelters
Foreign visitors caught in Israel amid escalating conflict describe disrupted travel, sleepless nights and a growing sense of solidarity as they wait for flights home.
Mar. 27, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Feature
Reconstructionist Judaism founder Mordecai Kaplan a ‘restless soul’ who speaks to the moment, per new book
“He was experimenting with notions of identity well before ‘ethnicity’ came into play,” Jenna Weissman Joselit told JNS. “He was very ahead of his time.”
Mar. 26, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Opinion
Jonathan S. Tobin
Alex Traiman
Ruthie Blum
Melanie Phillips
Fiamma Nirenstein
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow
Moshe Phillips
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
From the Editor-in-Chief
Gavin Newsom and the Democrats’ Israel problem
The California governor’s waffling on the “apartheid” slur reflects the dilemma faced by “moderates,” as well as their apologists as the party’s base embraces antisemitism.
Mar. 27, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Column
All is in place for an ironclad alliance to neutralize a weakened Iran
Continued talk of negotiations may deter dissidents while encouraging Tehran to believe it still has diplomatic room to maneuver.
Mar. 29, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein
Opinion
Why did the Houthis wait out the war until now?
They bided their time for a month to launch projectiles toward Israel. Unlike Hezbollah, they do not regard themselves as subordinate to Tehran, militarily or religiously.
Mar. 29, 2026
Or Horvitz
Opinion
Passover’s moral legacy endures in a time of uncertainty
From the Exodus story emerges a timeless call for resilience, responsibility, courage and empathy in confronting modern-day threats.
Mar. 29, 2026
Hadassa Getsztain
JNS TV
The Quad
JLMinute
Israel Undiplomatic
Basic Law
Meira K Show
Straight Up
TALX with Alex Traiman
Axis of Truth
Standpoint
Think Twice
Our Middle East
Judeacation
JNS TV / True East
How Trump used strategic chokepoints to pressure Iran and China
Mar. 29, 2026
Doron Spielman
Think Twice
A handbook on how to fight back against the antisemites
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin with guest Melanie Phillips; Episode 217
Mar. 26, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
Is Saudi Arabia turning against Iran after escalating attacks?
Mar. 26, 2026
Emily Schrader
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump’s Iran strategy and its impact on Israel
Mar. 26, 2026
Ruthie Blum
,
Mark Regev
The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
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Six IDF soldiers wounded in Southern Lebanon
Two of the soldiers were severely wounded by an anti-tank missile and three others were hurt by a drone strike.
Mar. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Despite Iran missile guidelines, Netanyahu orders Latin patriarch be given full access to Holy Sepulchre
Israel temporarily asked people of all faiths to avoid worship at major religious sites in Jerusalem’s Old City, the prime minister said.
Mar. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
WATCH: IAF eliminates Hezbollah terrorists in Southern Lebanon
The Iranian-backed terrorist organization has been firing rockets and suicide drones at Israel.
Mar. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Israel extends wartime restrictions for civilians ahead of Passover
The holiday, which commemorates the Exodus from Egypt and runs from April 1 through 8, often sees large family gatherings and an increase in domestic travel.
Mar. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S.
U.S. Politics
U.S.-Israel Relations
U.S. Foreign Policy
U.S. Elections
Education
Congress
World News
Trump says US-Iran deal ‘could be soon’
Talks with Tehran are progressing “very nicely,” president says, adding that military strikes have crippled the Islamic Republic’s forces and new leaders are “more reasonable.”
Mar. 30, 2026
Joshua Marks
U.S. News
US ground force arrives near Iran
Some 3,500 sailors and Marines reach the Middle East, with additional forces on the way. The number could reach 10,000 troops.
Mar. 29, 2026
ILH Staff
U.S. News
US will keep striking Iran ‘for a little while longer,’ Vance says
The military campaign aims to ensure Tehran cannot pose a nuclear threat for “a very, very long time.”
Mar. 29, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
WATCH: Israeli, U.S. Air Forces in joint mission
The Israeli Air Force and U.S. Central Command continue to batter the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Mar. 29, 2026
JNS Staff
World
United Nations
Middle East
Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia
Africa
Latin America
Canada
Australia
Iran
World News
Trump says US-Iran deal ‘could be soon’
Talks with Tehran are progressing “very nicely,” president says, adding that military strikes have crippled the Islamic Republic’s forces and new leaders are “more reasonable.”
Mar. 30, 2026
Joshua Marks
World News
Jerusalem condemns politicized, pro-Hamas selection to UN post
“A U.N. mandate born from a 2014 Iran-sponsored resolution is now set to be filled by Zeina Jallad, who has voiced support for Hamas,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 30, 2026
David Isaac
World News
Anti-Zionist Jew elected leader of fourth largest Canadian political party
The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, the advocacy agent of the Jewish Federations of Canada-UIA, said that it was “left with a deep sense of sadness.”
Mar. 29, 2026
Dave Gordon
World News
France probes Paris bomb plot, possible Iran link
Interior minister cites suspected tie to U.S.-Israel operation as arrests point to recruitment network targeting Jewish and Western sites.
Mar. 29, 2026
JNS Staff
Antisemitism
Hate Crimes
Anti-Israel Bias
Campus Antisemitism
Holocaust
BDS Movement
Legal Affairs
Media
Antisemitism
Sa’ar hails decision to extradite Panama plane bombing mastermind
The Israeli foreign minister calls Venezuela’s approval of suspect’s extradition a “significant breakthrough” in 1994 airliner bombing case.
Mar. 29, 2026
JNS Staff
Antisemitism
Car allegedly swerves at Jews in Melbourne, suspects sought
Police hunt driver and accomplices after the suspected antisemitic attack.
Mar. 29, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Antisemitism
Politico publishes cartoon rife with antisemitic imagery
The Israeli prime minister boasts an enormous nose while the U.S. president is grotesquely fat, appearing to divide between the two the stereotypical appearance of the Jew.
Mar. 29, 2026
David Isaac
U.S. News
New report finds online Jew-hatred rising, urges stronger reporting and transparency
“As online hatred, harassment and vitriol become an increasingly pervasive part of the Jewish experience, we need scalable, effective solutions,” said Tal-Or Cohen Montemayor of CyberWell.
Mar. 27, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jewish Life
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish Education
Jewish Organizations
Israel News
Israeli chief rabbi issues wartime Passover guidelines
Kalman Meir Bar releases special rules for holiday eve, advising evacuees and bomb shelter residents on leaven searches during war.
Mar. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Jewish Life
New AI service at Vilnius University to unlock handwritten Yiddish, Hebrew archives
VILNISH seeks to help scholars and individuals convert historical manuscripts into searchable digital text for research, genealogy and legal documentation.
Mar. 23, 2026
Israel News
‘Children shaped clay 15,000 years ago in Israel’
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem reported that Natufian hunter-gatherers produced 142 beads and pendants uncovered by archaeologists.
Mar. 19, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
U.S. News
Security grant backlog puts Jewish institutions at risk, Wasserman Schultz says
“It’s just absolutely critical that we get more funding appropriated, and at the same time, we also need to make sure that we break the log jam,” the Florida legislator said.
Mar. 18, 2026
Culture
Arts and Entertainment
Business and Economy
Science and Technology
Food and Drink
Archaeology
Sports
Obituaries
Religion
Antisemitism
Politico publishes cartoon rife with antisemitic imagery
The Israeli prime minister boasts an enormous nose while the U.S. president is grotesquely fat, appearing to divide between the two the stereotypical appearance of the Jew.
Mar. 29, 2026
David Isaac
Israel News
National Library of Israel reveals Iranian Haggadah with Persian poem
Judeo-Persian manuscript honors the Montefiores and their connection to the rebuilding of Jerusalem.
Mar. 27, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
‘Children shaped clay 15,000 years ago in Israel’
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem reported that Natufian hunter-gatherers produced 142 beads and pendants uncovered by archaeologists.
Mar. 19, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Culture and Society
Israeli trio makes NBA history in Portland-Brooklyn game
Trail Blazers’ Deni Avdija and Nets rookies Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf became the first three Israelis to share an NBA court in the same game, a 114-95 Portland win.
Mar. 18, 2026
JNS Staff
Features
Feature
How is the ‘Echoes of Egypt’ different from all other Haggadahs?
Joshua Berman’s new Haggadah tells the Passover story through the lens of ancient Egypt.
Mar. 29, 2026
Howard Blas
Feature
Making (or reliving) Passover memories
“I stood on a chair at the kitchen table, watching mom and Bubbe grate the apples for the charoset, and I would sneak little bits of fruit,” says a daughter who has since become a mother.
Mar. 27, 2026
Ethel G. Hofman
Feature
Stranded in Tel Aviv: Tourists ride out war from hotel shelters
Foreign visitors caught in Israel amid escalating conflict describe disrupted travel, sleepless nights and a growing sense of solidarity as they wait for flights home.
Mar. 27, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Feature
Reconstructionist Judaism founder Mordecai Kaplan a ‘restless soul’ who speaks to the moment, per new book
“He was experimenting with notions of identity well before ‘ethnicity’ came into play,” Jenna Weissman Joselit told JNS. “He was very ahead of his time.”
Mar. 26, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Opinion
Jonathan S. Tobin
Alex Traiman
Ruthie Blum
Melanie Phillips
Fiamma Nirenstein
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow
Moshe Phillips
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
From the Editor-in-Chief
Gavin Newsom and the Democrats’ Israel problem
The California governor’s waffling on the “apartheid” slur reflects the dilemma faced by “moderates,” as well as their apologists as the party’s base embraces antisemitism.
Mar. 27, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Column
All is in place for an ironclad alliance to neutralize a weakened Iran
Continued talk of negotiations may deter dissidents while encouraging Tehran to believe it still has diplomatic room to maneuver.
Mar. 29, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein
Opinion
Why did the Houthis wait out the war until now?
They bided their time for a month to launch projectiles toward Israel. Unlike Hezbollah, they do not regard themselves as subordinate to Tehran, militarily or religiously.
Mar. 29, 2026
Or Horvitz
Opinion
Passover’s moral legacy endures in a time of uncertainty
From the Exodus story emerges a timeless call for resilience, responsibility, courage and empathy in confronting modern-day threats.
Mar. 29, 2026
Hadassa Getsztain
JNS TV
The Quad
JLMinute
Israel Undiplomatic
Basic Law
Meira K Show
Straight Up
TALX with Alex Traiman
Axis of Truth
Standpoint
Think Twice
Our Middle East
Judeacation
JNS TV / True East
How Trump used strategic chokepoints to pressure Iran and China
Mar. 29, 2026
Doron Spielman
Think Twice
A handbook on how to fight back against the antisemites
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin with guest Melanie Phillips; Episode 217
Mar. 26, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
Is Saudi Arabia turning against Iran after escalating attacks?
Mar. 26, 2026
Emily Schrader
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump’s Iran strategy and its impact on Israel
Mar. 26, 2026
Ruthie Blum
,
Mark Regev
The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
Israel
U.S.
World
Antisemitism
Jewish Life
Culture
Features
Opinion
JNS TV
The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
More
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