Israel braces for Perseid meteor shower spectacle

The richest meteor shower of the year will reach its peak in Israel overnight Wednesday, with expected visibility of 150 meteors per hour under ideal viewing conditions, according to the Israel Space Agency.

The meteors, remnants of comet Swift-Tuttle, are known as Perseids because of their apparent point of origin, the constellation Perseus, located in the Northern Hemisphere near Cassiopeia.

The Israel Space Agency is leading several free public events across the country, whose locations can be found on its website.

The agency advises the public to head to a place with as little artificial light as possible for the best sighting conditions, and has provided a map of light pollution levels across the country.

The Israel Nature and Parks Authority is also operating free overnight camping sites in light of the special occasion.

No binoculars or telescopes are necessary to watch the meteor shower. Observers can simply lie on their backs and look toward the northeast, where the meteors are expected to be most visible, the ISA continued.

Another factor for optimal viewing is a new moon that coincides with the event, clearing the skies of moonlight interference.

Meteoroids will enter the Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of roughly 36 miles per second, creating a spectacle that looks like “fireballs” passing through the sky.

The meteor rate is expected to increase as the night progresses, reaching its peak at midnight and the pre-dawn hours.