‘We’re leading, not leaving’: Family of 100,000th immigrant makes aliyah

Nefesh B’Nefesh celebrated on Sunday the arrival of its 100,000th immigrant to Israel from the U.S. and Canada in a special occasion marked at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, attended by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer and Nefesh B’Nefesh co-founders Rabbi Yehoshua Fass and Tony Gelbart.

The milestone was marked by the immigration of Jeffrey and Atara Douglas, who arrived from New York to Jerusalem with their three children: Nathaniel, 10, Hallie, 9, and Emilia, 6, Nefesh B’Nefesh’s 100,000th immigrant.

“The Douglas family is setting a wonderful example for millions of Jews all over the world, and I wish them every success in their integration and new life here in Israel,” Nefesh B’Nefesh quoted the president as saying.

Welcome to Israel, Emilia - the 100,000th Olah to make Aliyah with @NefeshBNefesh 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/4YVr3aOG9J — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) August 9, 2026

“Someone once told me, ‘We’re leading, not leaving.’ That’s exactly how we feel as we begin this next chapter in Israel with our children,” said Atara Douglas.

The Douglas family has long held a deep connection to Israel, naming each of their three children in memory of a fallen Israeli soldier or victim of terrorism, according to the nonprofit.

While visiting Israel last summer for a wedding of close friends, Jeffrey and Atara realized they wanted their children to be raised in this same environment.

“We wanted to live and experience Jewish history as it unfolds, to be part of the story of Am Yisrael in our homeland through both the moments of joy and the moments of challenge. We are finally fulfilling our dream,” the mother explained their final decision to move.

Nefesh B’Nefesh was founded in 2002 to encourage and facilitate the immigration of Jews from the U.S. and Canada.

“Each person who made aliyah has contributed to Israel in ways both visible and unseen. Together, they have helped build stronger communities, strengthened the country’s economy, enriched its culture and ensured a vibrant future for generations to come,” said Gelbart at the President’s Residence on Sunday. “Looking back at where we began makes us incredibly proud, but what excites us even more is imagining what the next 100,000 olim will accomplish.”