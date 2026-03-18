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Daniel Tauber

Daniel Tauber is an attorney and Likud Central Committee member.

Then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, March 9, 2016. Credit: Flash90.
Opinion
Israel cannot outsource its future to the PA
Renewing the drive for Palestinian statehood after the Oct. 7 attack is downright insulting.
Dec. 7, 2023
Daniel Tauber
Israeli Supreme Court president Esther Hayut and Supreme Court justices arrive to petitions against the Jewish Nation-State Law, at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, Dec. 22, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Israel doesn’t need a House of Lords
Mar. 20, 2023
Daniel Tauber
Yamina Party leader Naftali Bennett gives a press conference at the Knesset in Jerusalem, May 5, 2021. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Why are so many Israelis angry with Naftali Bennett?
Jun. 6, 2021
Daniel Tauber
Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas and Jordanian King Abdullah II review an honor guard in Ramallah, Aug. 7, 2017. Credit: Flash90.
Opinion
Jordan’s instability and the ‘Palestine’ states
Israelis go about their lives without giving much thought to the kingdom next door, but what happens in Jordan may not stay in Jordan.
Apr. 18, 2021
Daniel Tauber
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses supporters on election night at Likud Party headquarters in Jerusalem, March 23, 2021. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
Time is on Netanyahu’s side
The Israeli public’s lack of preference for any candidate other than Bibi will prevent his competitors either from forming a government or from forming a stable one.
Apr. 1, 2021
Daniel Tauber
Then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, March 9, 2016. Photo by Amos Ben Gershom/GPO.
Opinion
We need Netanyahu for the new era of diplomacy
No other Israeli politician possesses Benjamin Netanyahu’s experience, skills, reputation and long-standing relationships, or his understanding of how to leverage Israeli power.
Mar. 21, 2021
Daniel Tauber
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein attend the arrival at Ben-Gurion International Airport of the DHL cargo jet bearing the first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, Dec. 9 2020. Photo by Marc Israel Sellem/POOL.
Opinion
In managing the pandemic, Netanyahu resisted deadly populism
Despite the criticisms leveled against him by his political rivals, Benjamin Netanyahu’s COVID-19 policies have helped Israel avert disaster.
Mar. 15, 2021
Daniel Tauber