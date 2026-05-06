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Progressive Democrats accuse Israel of illegal flotilla seizure

In a letter to the U.S. State Department, the Democratic legislators pressed the Trump admin to revoke its condemnation of the flotilla and rescind calls for port restrictions from allies.

May. 6, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Hundreds of Tunisians gather to welcome the Global Sumud Flotilla, in Sidi Bou Said near the Tunisian capital of Tunis, Sept. 7, 2025. Credit: Brahim Guedich via Wikimedia Commons.
Hundreds of Tunisians gather to welcome the Global Sumud Flotilla, in Sidi Bou Said near the Tunisian capital of Tunis, Sept. 7, 2025. Credit: Brahim Guedich via Wikimedia Commons.
( May 6, 2026 / JNS )

Democratic lawmakers, led by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), pressed the Trump administration to reverse its opposition to a Gaza-bound flotilla, urging Secretary of State Marco Rubio to rescind calls for allies to deny the vessels port access and to pursue legal action against participants.

In a letter sent Tuesday, Tlaib and 18 House Democrats objected to a U.S. State Department statement condemning the “Global Sumud Flotilla,” issued April 30, and criticized U.S. calls for partners to block the vessels. They also called for “an end to the blockade on Gaza” and the release of two flotilla participants detained in Israel.

A State Department spokesperson told JNS that the department does not comment on congressional correspondence, but reiterated Washington’s condemnation of the flotilla, citing the April statement.

In the letter, the congress members accuse Israel of “illegally” intercepting vessels that were part of the Gaza-bound flotilla on April 29, framing Israeli action as an attack and accusing the Jewish state of “violently” abusing flotilla members and holding them in abusive and inhumane conditions.

“After all this, it is extremely alarming that U.S. participants in the flotilla may face additional unjust persecution upon their return home,” the letter stated, claiming the flotilla was delivering humanitarian aid due to the “ongoing forced starvation of the Palestinian population in Gaza.”

Along with Tlaib, the letter was signed by Reps. Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.), Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), Andre Carson (D-Ind.), Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Jesús “Chuy” García (D-Ill.), James McGovern (D-Mass.), Greg Casar (D-Texas), Henry C. “Hank” Johnson Jr. (D-Ga.), Nydia Velázquez (D-N.Y.), Summer Lee (D-Pa.), Maxine Dexter (D-Ore.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Al Green (D-Texas), Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.), Lateefah Simon (D-Calif.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.).

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a writer in Seattle.
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