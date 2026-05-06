City councils are the front line in the war against Islamism

The Islamization of municipal government is a serious challenge to the West and Diaspora Jews. This sounds overwrought unless you know the history of jihadist movements under pressure.

Many years ago, I was a foreign correspondent in Indonesia during great tumult. In 1998, President Suharto’s 32-year dictatorship collapsed in four days of violence, East Timor broke away in a bloodfest in 1999, and Islamists launched a sustained terror campaign across the archipelago.

Jemaah Islamiyah, an Al-Qaeda affiliate, bombed a Bali nightclub in 2002, killing more than 200 people. Operatives then struck the JW Marriott Hotel and the Australian Embassy in Jakarta. They even detonated a bomb in the Jakarta Stock Exchange car park while I was on the 14th floor. I took that personally.

Indonesia responded with competence and force. Arrests, intelligence penetration and targeted operations followed. It paired this with deradicalization programs that treated Islamism as a security threat and ideological pathology. There will be worse places to look when the time comes to deradicalize Gaza, and Judea and Samaria.

Islamists moved into politics, contested municipal elections, embedded themselves in nationalist parties and learned the grammar of local governance: zoning, licensing and “public morality.”

Then came the regulations. No full sharia law, but a diluted variant: restrictions on alcohol, curfews dressed up as public safety and moral ordinances targeting unmarried couples. Each nudged the system toward an Islamist vision.

Across Java, municipalities introduced dress codes, curfews and social restrictions. Padang in Sumatra required Quranic literacy for students and civil servants. Local authority was used to normalize Islamic religious norms through bylaws and ordinances.

This is what totalizing ideologies do when denied decisive victory. They settle for partial control and accumulate power over time. They think in decades, while Western politicians think in electoral cycles.

The West is not immune. A telltale sign is when municipal politicians—tasked with mundane duties such as sanitation, transport and zoning—develop an intense interest in Israel and Jews. Foreign policy is not their domain, yet they import it into local politics to recast elections in sectarian terms.

Britain offers a clear illustration. Tower Hamlets in London has not adopted sharia. That’s not the point. It has become a case study in sectarian municipal politics. The mayor of the London borough, Lutfur Rahman, was removed in 2015 after a court found corruption, electoral fraud and religious intimidation. Inspectors described a “toxic” political culture requiring central oversight.

In Manchester and surrounding boroughs in the north, councils routinely wade into Middle Eastern politics through Israel-related motions and boycott campaigns. These are framed as moral stances. In reality, they are loyalty signals. Birmingham and Bradford have seen school governance controversies, debates over segregation and community influence shaping policy. Not sharia law, yet clearly ideological contestation expressed through local institutions.

This is how it begins. Not with overt legal transformation, which would provoke resistance, but with the quiet reconfiguration of local governance. Patronage networks form around identity and grievance. Resources follow loyalty. Dissent is reframed as prejudice—Islamophobia—and political competition becomes sectarian by default.

Germany has experienced a cruder variant. In Wuppertal, self-appointed “Sharia Police” patrolled the streets in 2014, instructing citizens on how to behave. The state responded appropriately. Yet the episode revealed enough willing people to try to impose parallel norms when authority appears hesitant.

Berlin and Hamburg have faced related pressures, including networks linked to Islamist organizations such as Hamas. German authorities have acted with bans, closures and prosecutions. Yet such action often comes after these networks are embedded, making removal difficult.

The Netherlands offers a more subtle case. In The Hague, the district of Schilderswijk was once described as a “Sharia triangle.” When enforcement weakens, informal authority emerges. Social pressure fills the vacuum and behavior adjusts.

Islamist actors and community pressures aligned with them, exploit open systems that are ill-prepared for such a persistent and ideologically prepared enemy. Liberalism assumes reciprocity. It does not cope well with asymmetric commitment.

Which brings us to the United States. America has long assumed that its scale, constitution and civic ethos insulate it from these dynamics. Those are fragile assumptions.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani does not represent an overt Islamist project. He represents an adaptable fusion of progressive socialism, anti-Israel activism and identity coalition politics. The mechanism is not religious law. It is coalition-building that rewards hostility to Jews as a low-cost signaling strategy.

His platform—housing, transport, affordability—is entirely conventional. Rent freezes, free buses and public ownership are nothing unusual in isolation. The significance lies in the ideological ecosystem surrounding it.

Municipal power is where abstraction becomes enforcement: budgets, policing priorities, education policy, protest management. A city doesn’t need to ban a synagogue; it can simply decide that other priorities merit security funding more.

A consistently hostile political environment requires no explicit discrimination. It operates through allocation, emphasis and omission. It signals which communities are protected and which are vulnerable.

That is Islamism’s municipal strategy in Western form.

If it succeeds in New York, it will not remain there. American cities replicate quickly. Ideas travel faster than voters.

Indonesia demonstrated how rapidly ideological movements can adapt. Europe has shown how effectively they can embed. The United States is now testing whether the model can scale.

Western states can resist through law, courts and civil society. Yet these defenses require recognition.

Treat each incident as isolated, and the pattern disappears. Dismiss concerns as hysteria, and the process continues unopposed. Misdiagnose the phenomenon, and the response will fail.

Indonesia learned through violence, Europe is learning through erosion, while the United States is at the beginning—and still persuading itself that nothing is happening.