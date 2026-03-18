Pundits can claim that Iran and its terror proxies have won a war, even if it has no grounding in reality. If this is what Hamas, Hezbollah and Tehran consider a victory, then they should continue winning this way for the next 100 years.
Pundits can claim that Iran and its terror proxies have won a war, even if it has no grounding in reality. If this is what Hamas, Hezbollah and Tehran consider a victory, then they should continue winning this way for the next 100 years.
Speakers at a spring event included a reformed neo-Nazi, an evangelical Christian college representative and a team chaplain from the NFL who expressed concern at rising hatred in American society and academia.