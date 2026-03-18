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Jon Marks

Anne Frank Tree, Gratz
U.S. News
Gratz College plants a (literal) seed of hope in backdrop of growing hate
Speakers at a spring event included a reformed neo-Nazi, an evangelical Christian college representative and a team chaplain from the NFL who expressed concern at rising hatred in American society and academia.
May. 30, 2025
Jon Marks