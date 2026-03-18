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Mitchel Aeder

Mitchel Aeder

Mitchel Aeder is president of the Orthodox Union.

Eric Adams Moshe Hauer Chaim Dovid Zwiebel
Opinion
He lifted us up
Rabbi Moshe Hauer showed respect and developed genuine friendships with Jews and non-Jews from many different backgrounds and communities, and across the political spectrum.
Oct. 31, 2025
Mitchel Aeder