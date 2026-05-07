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News   Jewish Life

Talmudic tractate completed on Mount Everest

Israeli attorney on trek with friends falls short of world record.

May. 7, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Israel attorney Moshe Frei on Mount Everest. Credit: courtesy
Israel attorney Moshe Frei on Mount Everest. Credit: courtesy
( May 7, 2026 / JNS )

An Israeli man completed a Talmudic tractate atop Mount Everest, but fell short of setting a world record.

Moshe Frei, 56, of Petah Tikva, was trekking Mount Everest with three friends when he completed the Menachot tractate on Monday.

“The timing was right, and it was a great place,” Frei told JNS from Nepal on Wednesday.

His friends filmed a nearly four-minute video of him reading from the Jewish law book and posted it on social media.

The attorney said he has been studying a daily page of the Talmud for the last two decades.

He said he checked with the local Chabad emissary in Nepal on whether reaching Everest Base Camp at an altitude of 5,364 meters would qualify for a Guinness World Record, but was told that someone else had achieved a similar feat at a higher elevation.

“It’s OK it wasn’t me,” he said.

Jewish Religion and Thought
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
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