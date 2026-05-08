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Iran launches third missile attack on UAE this week

U.S. destroyers also came under Iranian fire near the Strait of Hormuz as tensions escalate.

May. 8, 2026
UAE Defense Minister Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, fifth from left, observes a military exercise in the UAE on Feb. 3, 2026. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Defense of the UAE.
UAE Defense Minister Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum (second from right) observes a military exercise in the UAE on Feb. 3, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of the Ministry of Defense of the UAE.
( May 8, 2026 / JNS )

The government of the United Arab Emirates said on Friday that its territory had been targeted by Iranian drones and missiles for the third time this week.

The Friday attack was one of several points of military friction this week between the U.S. and the Islamic Republic, one month into a tense ceasefire in the American-Israeli operation to neutralize Iran’s ability to threaten its neighbors.

“The UAE’s air defenses are currently dealing with missile and drone attacks originating from Iran, and the Ministry of Defense confirms that the sounds heard in various parts of the country are the result of the UAE air defense systems intercepting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones,” the UAE Defense Ministry said in a statement.

On Thursday, U.S. forces engaged with Iranian attackers in the Strait of Hormuz after U.S. guided missile destroyers came under fire.

“Three world-class American destroyers just transited, very successfully, out of the Strait of Hormuz, under fire,” U.S. President Donald Trump said. “There was no damage done to the three destroyers, but great damage done to the Iranian attackers. They were completely destroyed along with numerous small boats, which are being used to take the place of their fully decapitated navy.”

U.S. Central Command called the Iranian attacks “unprovoked.”

The attacks came as U.S. forces continue to blockade the strait during a ceasefire period, pending a possible deal with Iran.

Israel and the U.S. launched “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury” on Feb. 28, conducting thousands of attacks and sorties targeting mostly military targets in Iran. A ceasefire was declared on April 8.

During the fighting, Iran launched thousands of projectiles at Israel, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and several other Persian Gulf states. Iran also closed the Strait of Hormuz, blocking the transportation of oil and gas eastward. The U.S. imposed a counter-blockade, preventing Iran from shipping its own petroleum and other products.

On Thursday, Trump said Tehran had a week to reply to a list of U.S. demands for ending the conflict.

Iran Middle East Defense and Security
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