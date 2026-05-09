Danon: Protesters in NYC calling for Israel’s destruction won’t deter Jewish community
Video from the rally at Columbia University shows violent activists pushing barriers and confronting law enforcement personnel.
Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon posted a video on X of a riotous protest that took place on Thursday in New York City, in which the crowd chanted slogans such as “Death to the IDF” and “Israel should not exist.” The activists also pushed barriers and confronted law enforcement personnel.
“This is nothing new,” Danon wrote on Friday.
“These crowds fill the streets with calls for the ‘globalization of the intifada,’ demands for the destruction of Israel, and open hostility toward Jews and Israelis,” he continued.
However, the Jewish community in the Big Apple “is strong and will continue to stand by Israel,” the ambassador said.
השבוע בניו יורק המון פרו פלשתיני התאסף מחוץ לבית כנסת וקרא להשמדת ישראל.— Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) May 8, 2026
״מוות לצה״ל״
״ישראל לא צריכה להתקיים״
אלו רק חלק מהקריאות שנשמעו שם, כאשר דגל חיזבאללה מונף.
זה לא חדש. ההמונים האלו ממלאים את הרחובות בקריאות ל״גלובליזציה של האינתיפאדה״, בדרישות להשמדת ישראל ובעוינות… pic.twitter.com/L90oFWJk8f
The anti-Israel crowd gathered outside Columbia University’s Butler Library in a demonstration that extended into the evening. A group identifying as “Columbia University Apartheid Divest” occupied the library before heading outside.