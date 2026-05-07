Report exposes network of fake AI ‘rabbis’ promoting antisemitism on TikTok

A coordinated network of AI-generated TikTok accounts posing as Jewish rabbis is systematically spreading antisemitic content, according to a report released Wednesday by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM).

“The danger is clear. By masquerading as authentic Jewish voices, these ‘rabbis’ erode trust, normalize hatred, and incite real-world violence targeting Jews,” the report said. “By amplifying this content to young, impressionable audiences, TikTok is complicit in accelerating radicalization in an era when AI is making disinformation increasingly difficult to detect.”

The study, conducted by the U.S.-based nonprofit’s Antisemitism Research Center (ARC), identified 49 TikTok accounts impersonating Jewish religious figures while disseminating conspiracy theories and classic antisemitic narratives. Together, the accounts amassed more than 950,000 followers and generated over 10 million likes.

The network relies on AI-generated avatars and fabricated identities designed to mimic credible Jewish voices. Researchers who conducted an in-depth analysis of four accounts—@rabbirothstein, @rabingoldmaan, @rabbistirberg and @rabbi_silverstein—uncovered patterns of coordination, including identical narrative framing, shared language and consistent thematic focus.

According to the report, the consistency “suggests an organized effort to launder antisemitic ideas into mainstream discourse, as opposed to organic or coincidental content creation.”

Among the report’s most troubling findings was the tactic of presenting antisemitic tropes as insider financial advice allegedly offered by authoritative religious figures. The report warned that this approach “bypasses normal skepticism applied to outsider accusations, making antisemitic tropes appear factual and self-evident,” effectively smuggling hatred into mainstream discourse through the guise of advice content.

Researchers also warned of the danger posed by TikTok’s predominantly young user base. Algorithmic amplification, the report said, “ensures these videos reach users already consuming conspiracy-laden ‘self-improvement’ content,” normalizing antisemitism as a hidden truth and lowering the threshold for more extreme beliefs.

This is not the first time such tactics have been uncovered. ARC previously identified a network of more than 70 AI-generated ‘rabbis’ spreading antisemitic content on Instagram. Following engagement with Meta, many of the accounts were removed, CAM said.

CAM is now urging TikTok to follow suit by immediately removing the identified accounts, investing in AI detection tools trained to identify synthetic religious impersonation and launching a public awareness campaign to help users identify AI-generated propaganda.

“AI-generated content is cheap, scalable and difficult for moderators to distinguish from that produced by real humans,” the report concluded.