More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Antisemitism

Report exposes network of fake AI ‘rabbis’ promoting antisemitism on TikTok

The network relies on AI-generated avatars and fabricated IDs designed to mimic credible Jewish voices, Combat Antisemitism Movement found.

May. 7, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
A fake AI-generated 'rabbi' on TikTok, May 6, 2026. Photo by TPS-IL.
A fake AI-generated ‘rabbi’ on TikTok, May 6, 2026. Photo by TPS-IL.
( May 7, 2026 / Pesach Benson/TPS-IL )

A coordinated network of AI-generated TikTok accounts posing as Jewish rabbis is systematically spreading antisemitic content, according to a report released Wednesday by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM).

“The danger is clear. By masquerading as authentic Jewish voices, these ‘rabbis’ erode trust, normalize hatred, and incite real-world violence targeting Jews,” the report said. “By amplifying this content to young, impressionable audiences, TikTok is complicit in accelerating radicalization in an era when AI is making disinformation increasingly difficult to detect.”

The study, conducted by the U.S.-based nonprofit’s Antisemitism Research Center (ARC), identified 49 TikTok accounts impersonating Jewish religious figures while disseminating conspiracy theories and classic antisemitic narratives. Together, the accounts amassed more than 950,000 followers and generated over 10 million likes.

The network relies on AI-generated avatars and fabricated identities designed to mimic credible Jewish voices. Researchers who conducted an in-depth analysis of four accounts—@rabbirothstein, @rabingoldmaan, @rabbistirberg and @rabbi_silverstein—uncovered patterns of coordination, including identical narrative framing, shared language and consistent thematic focus.

According to the report, the consistency “suggests an organized effort to launder antisemitic ideas into mainstream discourse, as opposed to organic or coincidental content creation.”

Among the report’s most troubling findings was the tactic of presenting antisemitic tropes as insider financial advice allegedly offered by authoritative religious figures. The report warned that this approach “bypasses normal skepticism applied to outsider accusations, making antisemitic tropes appear factual and self-evident,” effectively smuggling hatred into mainstream discourse through the guise of advice content.

Researchers also warned of the danger posed by TikTok’s predominantly young user base. Algorithmic amplification, the report said, “ensures these videos reach users already consuming conspiracy-laden ‘self-improvement’ content,” normalizing antisemitism as a hidden truth and lowering the threshold for more extreme beliefs.

This is not the first time such tactics have been uncovered. ARC previously identified a network of more than 70 AI-generated ‘rabbis’ spreading antisemitic content on Instagram. Following engagement with Meta, many of the accounts were removed, CAM said.

CAM is now urging TikTok to follow suit by immediately removing the identified accounts, investing in AI detection tools trained to identify synthetic religious impersonation and launching a public awareness campaign to help users identify AI-generated propaganda.

“AI-generated content is cheap, scalable and difficult for moderators to distinguish from that produced by real humans,” the report concluded.

Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
EXPLORE JNS
A get out of jail free card in the board game Monopoly. Credit: Mark Strozier via Creative Commons.
U.S. News
‘Woefully inadequate’ plea deal, with just a year in jail, for man who killed elderly Jew in LA, Jewish groups say
“It is disturbing to see some corners of our justice system treat the life of a Jewish American as worth so little,” Alyza Lewin, president of U.S. affairs at the Combat Antisemitism Movement, told JNS.
May. 6, 2026
Aaron Bandler
NYPD New York City Police Counter Terror
U.S. News
Jew-hatred in America a ‘trend, not blips on a screen,’ experts say after ADL releases audit of incidents
“We are more scared than ever,” Jewish activist Jennifer Laszlo Mizrahi told JNS. “Despite the overall reduction in the number of instances, the severity of instances is terrifying.”
May. 6, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Judge, Gavel, Court
World News
Jewish Australian says police told him Jew-hatred case was ‘wasted effort’
“I was eventually told by the police that there’s not much that they could do and the case would ultimately get thrown out,” Nir Golan told a public inquiry of the 2023 attack.
May. 6, 2026
Authorities respond to an attempted security breach at the White House Correspondents Dinner. April 25, 2026. Credit: CCTV - Federal Bureau of Investigation via Wikimedia Commons
U.S. News
DHS report cites Iran war as possible motive of alleged Trump assassin
The analysis found that Cole Allen, who faces multiple felony charges for the April 25 attack, had “multiple social and political grievances” and cited his social media posts criticizing the war.
May. 6, 2026
A sign displayed at the Nasdaq in New York City, Nov. 9-10, 2023. Credit: Startup Nation Central.
U.S. News
EDC says Israel business page was removed as part of ‘regular updating’
A spokesman for the New York City Economic Development Corporation told JNS that a Japan page was also taken down.
May. 6, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) observes a merchant vessel while on patrol enforcing the U.S. blockade against Iran, May 4, 2026. Credit: U.S. Central Command.
World News
US forces disable Iranian-bound oil tanker with cannon fire
The incident occurred as America continues its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.
May. 6, 2026
Exterior views of OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) headquarters in Vienna on April 28, 2026. The United Arab Emirates left the cartel of oil producers on May 1. Photo by Christian Bruna/Getty Images.
JNS TV / The Meira K Show
Why the UAE left OPEC
May. 6, 2026
Meira Kolatch
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The woman who made Iran’s bomb possible
Mitchell Bard
Column
Asymmetric warfare and the ayatollahs
Ruthie Blum