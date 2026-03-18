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Oded Brosh

International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi addresses the IAEA Board of Governors, March 9, 2020. Credit: D. Calma/IAEA.
Opinion
IAEA inspection reports are mostly bad news
The agency’s latest reports on Iran show continued escalation in nuclear activities prohibited by the JCPOA, and a significant deterioration of its inspectors’ access.
Jul. 8, 2021
Oded Brosh