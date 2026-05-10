More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Antisemitism

2026 on pace to become most violent year for Canadian Jews, B’nai Brith warns

The statement followed a pellet gun shooting targeting worshipers outside a synagogue in Toronto.

May. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Hundreds of anti-Israel activists march in Toronto, Canada, Oct. 20, 2024. Photo by Mohammad Javad Moghaddasi/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
Hundreds of anti-Israel activists march in Toronto, Canada, Oct. 20, 2024. Photo by Mohammad Javad Moghaddasi/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
( May 10, 2026 / JNS )

Violent antisemitic incidents in Canada have already surpassed the 2025 total less than five months into the year, B’nai Brith Canada said on Friday, warning that 2026 could become the most violent year for Canadian Jews in recent memory.

B’nai Brith Canada said it recorded 11 violent incidents nationwide since Jan. 1. The Jewish advocacy group released the data ahead of its annual audit of antisemitic incidents, usually published later in the spring, saying attacks were escalating “too quickly to wait.”

“Antisemitic violence is no longer confined to Jewish institutions,” B’nai Brith Canada said in a statement posted on X. “Jewish people themselves have become the targets: on the street, leaving synagogue, simply going about their daily lives.”

The statement followed a pellet gun shooting targeting worshipers outside the Chasidei Bobov synagogue in North York, Toronto on Thursday night, which the organization described as part of a “wider and deeply alarming pattern” of anti-Jewish violence.

B’nai Brith Canada called on federal, provincial and municipal authorities to establish a National Antisemitism Emergency Task Force and adopt what it described as a “whole-of-government response” to coordinate efforts against antisemitism.

“This must include a clear mandate, dedicated resources, and the authority to coordinate across federal, provincial, and municipal levels,” the organization stated.

B’nai Brith Canada’s 2025 annual audit of Jew-hatred, released last month, recorded 6,800 cases of anti-Jewish hatred across the country—the highest since the organization began tracking in 1982, and representing an average of 18.6 daily incidents. The figure marked a 9.3% increase over 2024’s then-record 6,219 incidents and a 145.6% spike from 2022 levels.

Hate Crimes Canada Diaspora Jewry
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Israel's Chief Sephardic Rabbi David Yosef speaks during a swearing in ceremony for new judges in the Rabbinical Court, held at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, June 10, 2025. Photo by Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli chief rabbi urges Israeli leaders to join Trump’s call to observe Shabbat
“If a non-Jewish person so greatly respects our religion and even calls on non-Jews to rest on Shabbat, then all the more so should we Jews,” said Rabbi David Yosef.
May. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Iran blockade US Navy Epic Fury
U.S. News
CENTOM: US forces redirected 58 ships since start of blockade of the Islamic Republic
“The U.S. naval blockade against Iran continues to be fully enforced,” U.S. Central Command said.
May. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in the southern town of Nabatieh on May 9, 2026. Photo by Abbas Fakih / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
IDF hits 40+ Hezbollah targets, kills 100 terrorists
“The infrastructure sites struck were used by Hezbollah terrorists to advance and carry out attacks against IDF soldiers operating in Southern Lebanon,” the military said.
May. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Rubio
U.S. News
Rubio meets Qatari counterpart to discuss support for Doha’s defense
The secretary “expressed appreciation for Qatar’s partnership on a range of issues,” his office said.
May. 10, 2026
Israeli journalist Ifat Erlich interviews author Tuvia Tenenbom at Oz VeGaon Nature Preserve in Gush Etzion, May 7, 2026. Photo by Meir Eliour.
Feature
Tuvia Tenenbom makes the case for Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria
‘If it’s yours, take ownership,’ author tells audience at book launch in Gush Etzion.
May. 10, 2026
Atara Beck
Sophie Garbin of the Vixens and Ruby Bakewell-Doran of the Firebirds contest the ball during the round nine Super Netball match between Melbourne Vixens and Queensland Firebirds at John Cain Arena, on May 10, 2026, in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Police charge woman after alleged antisemitic abuse at Sydney game
A woman is accused of shouting anti-Jewish slurs at under-12 netball match in Sydney.
May. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Think Twice
Why won’t Jewish stars speak up against antisemitism?
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin with guest Jonah Platt, Ep. 221
May. 8, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
America gave Jews freedom of faith
Stephen M. Flatow
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column: GLOBAL FOCUS
Gaza, again?
Ben Cohen