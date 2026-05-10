Police charge woman after alleged antisemitic abuse at Sydney game

Police in Australia have charged a woman after an alleged antisemitic incident that occurred at a children’s sporting event in Sydney on Saturday.

“A woman will face court charged following an alleged offensive language incident in Sydney’s east yesterday,” New South Wales Police said in a statement on Sunday.

Police said that officers were called to to netball courts on Fitzgerald Avenue in the beachside suburb of Maroubra east of Sydney just after 10 a.m. Officers responded after reports that a woman made offensive comments toward a group of people during an under-12 netball game between the Jewish-led Maccabi Netball NSW and Saints clubs, and issued a move-on direction to the 42-year-old after speaking with her.

“Following inquiries, about 12.30pm today (Sunday 10 May 2026), the woman was issued with a Court Attendance Notice for use offensive language in / near public place / school,” the statement said. “She is due to appear before Waverley Local Court on Wednesday 17 June 2026.”

The woman allegedly said “f**k the Jews” and “they should have all been eradicated,” according to local media reports.

Adam Dinte, president of the Maccabi club, said in a statement to club members that the organization was aware of a “deeply distressing antisemitic incident that occurred ... involving Jewish players and families from our club.”

“What took place was completely unacceptable,” Dinte continued. “Jewish players, parents, coaches, administrators and supporters have the right to participate in community sport safely and confidently, free from racism, abuse, intimidation or vilification.”

He said the club was in contact with police and the Jewish-led Community Security Group and was preparing a formal complaint to the Randwick Netball Association and Saints Netball Club.

Co-chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, Alex Ryvchin, called for a lifetime ban for the woman, according to The Guardian. In an interview with 9 News, he said that the woman “wasn’t ashamed of her conduct. She didn’t stutter off. She didn’t speak under her breath. She seemed proud of what she did.”

David Ossip, president of the NSW Jewish Board of Deputies, said he was aware of Saturday’s incident and that the organization would do “everything within our power to make sure it is treated with the seriousness it deserves.” “Children’s sport should be a place of respectful competition and friendly exchange where all should feel welcome. There must be no tolerance for racism or discrimination,” he said.

The Saints club issued a strong statement condemning the alleged incident of the woman associated with its club and apologized to the Jewish community.

“The Saints Netball Club unequivocally condemns and disavows antisemitism in all its forms,” the statement said. “Such remarks do not reflect the values, principles, or standards of our club, our members, our players, or our wider community.”

Netball is a popular sport in Australia that resembles basketball but is played with different rules.