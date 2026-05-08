Texas American Muslim University at Dallas founder and board chairman Shahid A. Bajwa told JNS the program is “actively engaging” with the state education board after receiving a cease-and-desist letter halting operations.
Moments after Varsha Gandikota-Nellutla, of the Hague Group, made the admission, Andrew Gilmour, a former senior U.N. official, warned her that “there are 108 people on this call, so just assume it’s not confidential.”
A deadline in the law has yet to pass, but Rabbi Josh Joseph, of the Orthodox Union, told JNS that “we expect the mayor and the NYPD to work in close coordination with the community to ensure that the intent of this legislation is fully upheld.”
“At least one student was injured by this incident, which is now under an investigation that will examine among other things whether individuals were targeted based on their Jewish faith,” the private D.C. school said.
Texas American Muslim University at Dallas founder and board chairman Shahid A. Bajwa told JNS the program is “actively engaging” with the state education board after receiving a cease-and-desist letter halting operations.
Moments after Varsha Gandikota-Nellutla, of the Hague Group, made the admission, Andrew Gilmour, a former senior U.N. official, warned her that “there are 108 people on this call, so just assume it’s not confidential.”
A deadline in the law has yet to pass, but Rabbi Josh Joseph, of the Orthodox Union, told JNS that “we expect the mayor and the NYPD to work in close coordination with the community to ensure that the intent of this legislation is fully upheld.”
“At least one student was injured by this incident, which is now under an investigation that will examine among other things whether individuals were targeted based on their Jewish faith,” the private D.C. school said.