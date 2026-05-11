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EU foreign policy chief: Close to deal on sanctions for ‘violent settlers’

“I expect a political agreement on the sanctions of violent settlers. Hopefully we’ll get there,” said Kaja Kallas.

May. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
EU Commission vice-president, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas talks to media prior to an informal breakfast with foreign affairs ministers from the six Western Balkans partners on May 11, 2026 in Brussels, Belgium. Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images.
EU Commission vice-president, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas talks to media prior to an informal breakfast with foreign affairs ministers from the six Western Balkans partners on May 11, 2026 in Brussels, Belgium. Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images.
( May 11, 2026 / JNS )

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas used her doorstep remarks in Brussels on Monday to signal that E.U. foreign ministers are close to a deal on sanctions targeting “violent settlers,” saying she expects a political agreement at the Foreign Affairs Council.

“I expect a political agreement on the sanctions of violent settlers. Hopefully we’ll get there,” the Estonian politician and diplomat told reporters, referring to accusations that some Jewish residents of Israel’s Judea and Samaria region commit acts of violence against local Palestinian Arabs.

Ireland’s national public service broadcaster reported on Monday that according to E.U. officials “seven settlers or settler organizations” were set to be blacklisted, and that the bloc was also preparing sanctions against representatives of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

The FAC convenes once a month, bringing together foreign ministers of E.U. member states to discuss the bloc’s foreign policy objectives.

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