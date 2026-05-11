EU foreign policy chief: Close to deal on sanctions for ‘violent settlers’

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas used her doorstep remarks in Brussels on Monday to signal that E.U. foreign ministers are close to a deal on sanctions targeting “violent settlers,” saying she expects a political agreement at the Foreign Affairs Council.

“I expect a political agreement on the sanctions of violent settlers. Hopefully we’ll get there,” the Estonian politician and diplomat told reporters, referring to accusations that some Jewish residents of Israel’s Judea and Samaria region commit acts of violence against local Palestinian Arabs.

A busy day ahead as Foreign Ministers gather in Brussels.



On today’s agenda:



🔹 The Western Balkans, strengthening our partners’ resilience.

🔹 Russia’s war against Ukraine, including new sanctions on those responsible for the deportation of Ukrainian children.

🔹 The Middle… pic.twitter.com/xBqhax2sGh — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) May 11, 2026

Ireland’s national public service broadcaster reported on Monday that according to E.U. officials “seven settlers or settler organizations” were set to be blacklisted, and that the bloc was also preparing sanctions against representatives of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

The FAC convenes once a month, bringing together foreign ministers of E.U. member states to discuss the bloc’s foreign policy objectives.