California boosts Nonprofit Security Grant Program to $76 million

(July 31, 2024 / JNS)

California announced plans to increase grants for bolstering security at nonprofit and religious organizations, as well as combat antisemitism, to $76 million in funding through the California State Nonprofit Security Grant Program.

“An attack against any community is an attack against our entire state and our values. Every Californian deserves the ability to worship, love and gather safely, without fear of hate,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a statement on Tuesday.

He said this round of funding seeks to aid “high-risk organizations” in protecting against “violent attacks and hate crimes.”

The grant program provides a range of security enhancements and upgrades, including reinforced doors, gates, high-intensity lighting, access control systems and inspection systems.

Recent data points to an increase in hate crimes carried out against Jewish, Muslim and LGBTQ+ communities in 2023.

Jesse Gabriel, a California assembly member, and state senator Scott Wiener serve as budget chairs for the California legislature.

“Despite facing significant budget challenges, the California Legislature will continue to stand firm in our commitment to supporting vulnerable communities targeted by hate,” said Gabriel and Wiener in a statement. “We have no doubt that this funding will continue to make a major difference in protecting the Jewish community and all communities targeted by hate.”

Since the inception of the program in 2015, the state has awarded $152,750,000 in state funding to 924 community groups.