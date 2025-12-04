The new German-Israeli alliance to save civilization

If Europe still needed a sign in the sky—a symbol powerful enough to measure the depth of the antisemitic convulsion now shaking the continent—it arrived not in a United Nations hall, but at the Holzdorf air base outside Berlin.

There, Israel’s Defense Ministry Director-General Amir Baram formally delivered the Arrow 3 missile-defense system to German Air Force chief Holger Neumann, sealing a $3.6 billion agreement.

Germany—the nation that once bore the heaviest historical guilt for the slaughter of six million Jews—has now issued a signal to all of Europe. Even after years of moral confusion and wavering rhetoric, it is Germany that demonstrates what real defense means: not conferences, not slogans, not appeasement—but action rooted in reality.

Germany, the heart of Europe and a pillar of NATO, has chosen the weapon designed by the Jewish people to stop a genocidal threat that has pursued them for decades: ballistic missile warfare. Arrow is not a political statement. It is survival.

This is the system that already shields Israel from Hamas rockets, from Hezbollah arsenals and from Houthi attacks. The newer Arrow variants proved decisive against Iranian ballistic missiles, intercepting them outside the atmosphere—destroying them so completely that radioactive or chemical fallout never reaches the ground. Few weapons in the world can claim such operational proof.

Many countries want this system. Israel chose to supply it only to Germany. This is not a commercial sale. It is a strategic civilizational partnership. Former Israeli Air Force commander Ran Kochavi said it plainly: The war in Ukraine proved that Europe needs missile defense—and Arrow is the only real answer.

Germany’s role since Oct. 7, 2023, is not heroic. But it is intellectually intact. Unlike many European governments that descended into fabricated genocide accusations and moral hysteria, Berlin refused to surrender to false numbers, staged testimonies and antisemitic narratives masquerading as human rights.

One seemingly marginal episode exposed Germany’s deeper line: when Israel’s participation in the Eurovision Song Contest was threatened, Germany warned it would withdraw entirely and deny the broadcast to its 82 million citizens. The final decision in Geneva was silence—no vote—and Israel advanced. Germany had made its point.

And now the rest: France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Iceland—states that had threatened to boycott if Israel appeared. What will they do now? Will their millions of viewers turn off their televisions? And in a genuine emergency, will they refuse protection from the very Arrow shield they tried to sabotage symbolically?

The lesson is brutal and unavoidable. Europe debates while missiles fly. It analyzes while jihadists arm. It moralizes while Jewish children run for shelters. Appeasement never saves civilizations. It only postpones their reckoning.

Germany has chosen not to postpone. And Arrow is not merely a defense system. It is a declaration: Civilization still has allies.